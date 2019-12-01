Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill & Wyatt Welcome Liam Back To The Fold

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 2 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will finally return to the Spencer Publications fold. But it won’t be business as usual at the media house, per She Knows Soaps. In fact, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will arrange a welcome back party for his son’s return.

Not too long ago, Bill asked his son to come back to his birthright. Over a year ago, Liam and Bill had a big falling out and it seemed as if the two would never make peace again. Although it’s been a tough road, Bill and Liam are mending their relationship as father and son.

Liam agreed to return to Spencer Publications and let Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) know that he would be leaving Forrester Creations. Both women expressed their regret at seeing him go, but they also felt that it was the best choice for Liam’s career path. After all, he was once the CEO of Spencer Publications.

The IT specialist made arrangements for his replacements at Forrester Creations and set off for his first day at work. When he arrives at Spencer Publications, he will be met with the smiling faces of those who are celebrating the fact that he has come back to work there.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that not only will his father be there to welcome him, but his brother will be there too. Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) form a formidable team as brothers and as work colleagues.

Of course, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) will also be there to welcome his boss’s son, and Emmy (Sheryl Underwood) will even have something for Liam. She will present him with a gift basket filled to the brim, including a balloon that says “Welcome home.”

The Inquisitr reports that Liam will be touched that everyone went out of their way to make his return so welcoming. He may feel as if he made the right decision by returning to the fold. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler pic also shows that Bill will also be touched that he and his son have finally reconciled.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Liam has a hectic week ahead. He and Hope will celebrate Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) first Thanksgiving together. They will count their blessings that they found their daughter and that their family has expanded with the addition of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).