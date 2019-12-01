Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Rocks A Skintight Mini Dress And Twerks At Her 21st Birthday Party

Reginae also smoked a hookah and danced on a table.

Reginae Carter, the daughter of “How to Love” rapper Lil Wayne and How to Lose a Husband author Toya Wright, celebrated her 21st birthday in style over the weekend.

On Saturday, Reginae took to Instagram to share a few videos and photos from her big birthday bash, which took place Friday night at the Gold Room night club in Atlanta. For her “All Black Birthday Celebration,” Reginae rocked a skintight black mini dress with long sleeves. The short garment featured bandage-like strips of fabric sewn over a sheer base, making it look like Reginae’s dress was covered with horizontal slash marks.

The former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star wore wavy, waist-length extensions in her hair. In one of the videos that she shared with her 4.6 million followers, she can be seen tossing her long, shiny tresses around as she twerks and sticks her tongue out at the camera. In a second video, she’s shown standing in front of a low white table covered in red rose petals arranged in a heart shape. The petals are also strewn all over the floor, and large containers full of red roses are lining the couches surrounding her. In her hands, Reginae is holding a bouquet of black roses.

In another set of videos, Reginae Carter stands up on one of the tables in the club and smokes from a hookah. She also grabs a microphone and entertains the enthusiastic crowd that has gathered around her by rapping along to one of her father’s songs, “Ride 4 My N*ggas (Sky’s The Limit).” She’s also shown taking advantage of being the legal drinking age by holding a glass in her hand and dancing on a table.

Reginae Carter’s Instagram followers thought that she did a pretty good job of celebrating her milestone birthday. Her videos also had them noting that she’s a lot like Lil Wayne when it comes to partying.

“This is how you celebrate your 21st boo,” wrote one fan.

“You are your daddy child!! And I love it,” another fan remarked. “Happy birthday!!”

“The way u rep 4 your pa brings tears to my eyes, I know Mr Carter is proud of his girlie,” read a third response to Reginae’s videos.

A few fans also remarked that they can’t believe that Reginae is now old enough to gain entry to 21 and up clubs.

“I’m not ready for adult Nae,” commented one of her Instagram followers.

Reginae Carter isn’t shy about dancing in front of a camera. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also showed off a few of her moves at the recent book signing party for her 1-year-old sister, Reign.