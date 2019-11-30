WWE Rumors: Update On The Company Releasing More Superstars Soon

Rumors are flying around that WWE is about to let a number of other superstars go soon.

There is always the possibility that superstars could be released from WWE, but nothing is truly known until happens. Rumors have been flying around that the company is going to start releasing a number of names by the time 2020 rolls around, but it appears as if someone may have jumped the gun. A new set of updated rumors are now swirling that while releases are always possible, no-one is going anywhere right now.

A number of superstars have asked for their releases from the company with a only a few of them being granted. Luke Harper is one of those who has wanted to move on somewhere else, but WWE has decided to hold onto them so they can’t sign with All Elite Wrestling or another competitor.

Some of the most recent rumors stated that WWE would start granting release requests to those that the company didn’t think would really help other promotions. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, that isn’t exactly accurate.

Luke Harper, Sin Cara, Mike Kanellis, and others have all gone on social media to publicly request their releases, but they’re still under contract now. Dave Meltzer has confirmed there is some “internal pressure” to grant some of those releases, but as of now, no-one is going anywhere.

While holding onto some of those asking for their release could hurt morale in the WWE locker room, but that doesn’t mean they’re just going to let them go.

“You know, they’re not letting people go. I know people who have argued to let people go, but they’re not letting anyone go still. So, until they do you know all these guys, man.”

A number of those who have requested their release don’t have a lot of time left on their current deals. It’s not out of the question for them to sit back and wait six months to a year for it to expire, if that is what WWE ends up choosing to do with them.

Other superstars such as Mike Kanellis signed long-term deals, and WWE isn’t looking to let them go anytime in the near future. Kanellis recently signed a deal for five years and Meltzer says that guys like that are simply out of luck.

“Be quiet, be you know, be… it’s easy for me to say. There’s a time for that — now for the guys who signed a five-year contract now and three months later they wanna go [like Mike Kanellis] that’s a bad situation that I can’t help you with, because that was… you know don’t sign five-year deals if you think you’re gonna be unhappy.”

Each and every year, WWE ends up having a bit of spring cleaning when they release a number of superstars. Most of the time, it’s those names who haven’t been used much in the last year, but that may not actually happened as the rumors have stated. With more competitive promotions now in existence, Vince McMahon may simply not want to let anyone available for them to pick up.