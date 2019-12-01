Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Spent Thanksgiving With Friends Instead Of Family And Fans Question Why

Jill Duggar decided to do things a little different this year.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard decided not to head to the big house where her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, hosted a big Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, they invited some friends over to for some turkey. A photo was shared by Jill on her Instagram on Friday, as well as a link to other snaps on their blog, showing what a good time they had with another young family at their new home. However, many fans questioned why Jill was not with her family for the holiday.

The Instagram photo appeared to have been taken by Derick as he was front and center with the rest of the gang behind him. Jill Duggar is seen standing there with her two boys, Israel and Samuel. Her oldest doesn’t look too happy as the photo was being taken. He appears to be in tears. The Dillard’s friends stood on the other side with their two kids as well. One of them appeared to be a newborn lying in a seat. The Duggar daughter called it a “Friendsgiving.”

Many of their fans were quite unhappy that they were not spending the day with the Duggar family and they wanted to know why.

“How come you didn’t spend it with family?” one person asked.

“Do you still see your family? I miss seeing you on counting On!!” another fan said.

There were many more questions being asked on why they were not a part of the Duggar Thanksgiving celebration. Derick Dillard did come back with a comment of his own, but it was in response to another comment made that appears to have been deleted. He seemed to be answering some type of question about being at the Duggar family house and possibly his beef with TLC.

“It wasn’t optional and we’ve never earned our living from it,” Derick said.

Some fans thought that maybe he meant that it wasn’t an option to be able to have Thanksgiving at his in-laws because they could have been filming for Counting On that they are no longer a part of. Many were curious about him talking about earning a living. It seems like he could be referring to not getting money to live on from his and Jill’s previous time on the reality show.

There is also the rumored feud that Derick is supposedly having with his wife’s dad about the money made from the TLC show. In a previous report by The Inquisitr, he seemingly made some statements about both the network and his father-in-law making it seem like they are on the outs.

Duggar fans are now concerned about Jill not being around her family much anymore. Others reminded them that spending time with their friends instead of family members may just mean that they wanted to do something different this year.