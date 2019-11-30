How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick Spending Thanksgiving With Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly shared her thoughts about Scott Disick’s decision to spend Thanksgiving with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, instead of with her and their children.

According to Hollywood Life, Disick opted to spend Thanksgiving this year with Richie in Miami. The couple spent their holiday on the beach and with their friend Dave Grutman for a holiday dinner together. Richie reportedly shared photos and videos on her Instagram page from the couple’s holiday together.

While Disick and Richie seemingly enjoyed their time together for the holiday, multiple members of Disick’s family was noticeably missing. Although his ex, Kardashian, wasn’t in Miami with him for the festive occasion, Disick also went without his three children- Mason, 9, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4. The children were with Kardashian for the holiday, though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans aren’t sure what exactly she did for the holiday. This is because Kardashian decided not to share any photos or videos on Instagram regarding Thanksgiving or where they were located.

Although Kardashian didn’t post any photos from her Thanksgiving with her family, she reportedly wasn’t purposely refraining from showing her children to spite Disick. A source close to HL revealed that Kardashian doesn’t have any ill-will towards Disick or Richie for deciding to have their own getaway for the holiday.

“Kourtney and Scott discussed his plans well ahead of time and she knew he was going to Miami with Sofia to spend Thanksgiving there, and Kourtney completely supported his decision to celebrate there together,” the source shared. “Kourtney knows that Scott is such a great father to their kids and spends so much of his time with them whenever he can.”

The source then continued to share that, while Kardashian is appreciative of Disick for always making an effort to be with his children, she knows that he also has to balance his relationship with Richie and cater to her needs as well.

“She also knows that Scott has a relationship with Sofia and that it’s completely OK to take some time separated from her and the kids to spend with Sofia on their own,” the source continued.

Disick and Richie have been dating since 2016. Since beginning their relationship, Disick has tried to involve Richie in family functions with Kardashian and the children. The three have been able to travel together in the past and have a seemingly positive relationship. Disick and Kardashian have both said that they have worked to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with each other since their breakup in 2014.