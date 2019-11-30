When To Expect The James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer

The newest James Bond film might be the most anticipated in the Daniel Craig franchise yet, and fans have eagerly been awaiting a trailer release. It’s been over four years since Spectre hit theaters, the biggest gap between any of the recent 007 films. Now that No Time to Die has been given a name and a release date — which has also been accompanied by some casting spoilers — fans are wondering when they’ll get a glimpse of the film. It looks like the trailer for No Time to Die will be dropping next week, on December 4.

Collider did some digging and noticed that a chunk of the film’s cast, as well as the director, will be appearing on Good Morning America next week. Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, and writer-director Cary Joji Fukunaga will be sitting down on the popular morning show, and the likelihood that the group shows up empty-handed is slim to none.

Bond 25 debuts April 8, 2020, which means a trailer next week would separate the two by four months. The first teaser for Spectre came almost eight months ahead of its debut, while Skyfall’s came six months before its premiere. Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace both debuted in the mid-2000s when trailers weren’t as much of a big deal as they are today.

With former films having bigger gaps between their trailer releases and movie premieres, it’s almost a guarantee that No Time to Die’s trailer will drop this Wednesday. Good Morning America has been debuting major motion picture trailers for quite some time now, and has previously released teasers and clips for films like Frozen 2, Avengers: Endgame, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Not much is known about No Time to Die right now, other than it’s definitely Craig’s last time playing 007 and that Academy Award-winner Rami Malek will be playing the movie’s villain. This is why fans are so desperately awaiting a trailer, to get some sort of insight into the film’s plot. Some are suspecting this will be the film where Craig’s Bond bites the bullet, and a newly-cast Bond can take over. Rumors have been swirling for years regarding who will take on 007 after Craig’s retirement, and names that have been suggested include Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, and Idris Elba.

Of course, Craig’s Bond doesn’t have to die in order for the series to continue, which it definitely will in the future.