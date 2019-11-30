WWE News: ‘SmackDown’ Superstar Confirms Return And Calls Entire Roster ‘Weak’

The Celtic Warrior is finally on his way back to the ring.

One of the most popular and successful superstars in WWE has been missing in action for months, but he’s finally on his way back. Sheamus has been out of the ring since back in early April of this year and there have been rumors that he was retiring from the ring. Well, the Celtic Warrior has put those rumors to rest as he’s now confirmed his upcoming return and threatened the entire Friday Night SmackDown roster by calling them “weak.”

At WrestleMania 35, Sheamus teamed with Cesaro as The Bar to challenge for the SmackDown tag team titles, but they ended up losing. The Irishman then wrestled on the following Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but he hasn’t been seen on WWE television since April 9 of this year and hasn’t had a single match since that time.

On this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus appeared in a backstage vignette which was promoted on the official Twitter account of WWE. Coming out of the shadows, he let the world know that he wasn’t done in this business and that the blue brand was his.

Not only is he ready to take on anyone who stands in his way, but he’s also gone back to his old look. Sheamus is no longer rocking a large, spiky red mohawk, but he’s back to the old hairdo he wore in previous years.

In the vignette, Sheamus decided to come down on the entire Friday Night SmackDown roster and challenge them all. He specifically named “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Shorty G, and “King” Baron Corbin, but he doesn’t care who tries to get in his way and stop him.

Sheamus believes that the new blue brand is “weak” and that no one has the backbone to do anything. He doesn’t believe anyone is like him and that the roster is “soft,” making it the perfect time for him to come back to WWE.

At the end of the vignette, the Celtic Warrior let everyone know that Friday Night SmackDown will soon be his and that all should be warned. Rumors had him backstage at last week’s Survivor Series, but obviously, he never appeared on the show.

It was known that Sheamus suffered a concussion in the week following WrestleMania 35, but there had been reports of much worse. There were past reports suggesting he suffers from spinal stenosis, a diagnosis that could lead to him having to retire from professional wrestling. Obviously, that is not what’s going to happen as Sheamus is on his way back to WWE, and Friday Night SmackDown, as he claims, will soon be his.