Gabrielle Union Shares How The ‘Support’ From Dwyane Wade Is ‘Everything’ Following Shocking ‘AGT’ Exit

Gabrielle Union shared on Instagram how much the love she receives from her husband, Dwyane Wade, means to her following her departure from America’s Got Talent.

The Being Mary Jane actress posted a photo of herself and Wade on Friday, November 29. In the photo, Union has her eyes closed as she leans on the former NBA player’s shoulder. She is rocking a bare face in the photo as her hair is styled in long cornrows. Wade is standing right beside her, kissing her forehead with his eyes closed as well while wearing a white shirt with silver chains and a gold earring.

In her caption, Union wrote about how fortunate she felt that her husband has been there for her during her dramatic week. The actress also shared with her 14.6 million followers that without the “support” from Wade and the rest of her family, she would have more of a difficult time dealing with the media after her AGT exit.

At the time of writing, the adorable photo of the Wades received more than 360,000 likes. The post also received more than 4,000 comments from Union’s fans.

“We see you. Sending you all the love. Your voice is important,” one fan said.

“We got you,” another follower chimed in.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Union would not be returning to AGT after one season on the NBC talent show. Julianne Hough, who was also a new judge on the show, was also not asked to return to the show for its next season. The Inquisitr previously reported that Union’s firing was reportedly due to her choosing to speak out against the “toxic culture” that took place behind the scenes. Some of the allegations hinted at jokes and performances that Union deemed racially offensive. Shortly after the news of the firing, Wade took to his Twitter account to defend his wife in a public way.

“So when I got the news that my wife was being fired–my first question was obviously why!? Iam [sic] still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture,” Wade shared with his fans.

The former Miami Heat player also shared that while he was proud of his wife for landing the judge spot on AGT, he was more proud of her for using her voice to stand up for what she felt was right.

Union spoke for the first time on the matter on Thanksgiving Day. The actress shared a photo of her family as she also thanked all of her friends and fans for their support.