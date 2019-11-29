‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Hope & Steffy Face Off, Ridge Gives Brooke An Ultimatum

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 2 reveal high drama when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) romance kicks up a notch. The dressmaker has just said goodbye to his wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), but it seems as if he’s ready to move on. In the meantime, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have a few choice words for Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and remind her that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) does have a family.

Monday, December 2 – Shauna Kisses Ridge

Ridge has been open with Shauna about his breakup. Although the dressmaker is heartbroken about his marriage, it is obvious that he is also attracted to Shauna. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna will surprise Ridge with a kiss and show him that she is certainly not averse to his attentions.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will welcome his son back to Spencer Publications, per She Knows Soaps. Together with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), they will make Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) feel at home. The soap opera spoilers state that Bill’s connection at the city hall, Emmy (Sheryl Underwood), will also be present when the reunion takes place.

Tuesday, December 3 – Wyatt Makes A Shocking Decision About His Wedding

The Inquisitr reports that Wyatt will make a shocking decision after Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) suggests that they elope. It appears as if Wyatt will question his marriage plans with the redhead.

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will demand answers after she sees Ridge and Shauna in a passionate embrace. Of course, Shauna will gladly provide the details to her best friend.

Wednesday, December 4 – Beth’s First Thanksgiving

Liam and Hope will have a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. They will celebrate Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) first Thanksgiving and be thankful for all their blessings, including Douglas.

Ridge and Steffy will confront Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) about his recent decisions. Father and daughter still cannot believe that Thomas gave Hope custodial rights of his son.

Thursday, December 5 – Steffy & Hope’s Face-Off

Steffy will confront Hope. It appears as if Steffy feels that Hope manipulated Thomas into signing the adoption papers.

Thomas and Liam will go head-to-head. Thomas will then change tactics as he decides to attack Liam from another angle.

Friday, December 6 – Ridge Gives Brooke An Ultimatum

Ridge will have the divorce papers drawn up. The dressmaker will then go to Brooke with an ultimatum: either she forgives Thomas or their marriage is over.

Thomas will attempt to manipulate Hope by using Douglas. He wants her to work with him on a project at Forrester Creations.