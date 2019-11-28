Kelly Ripa Shows Up With Her Whole Family For A Throwback Thursday Photo From 2011

Kelly Ripa sent a Thanksgiving message via Instagram in a throwback Thursday image of “the Consuelos gang gang,” as the Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host comically called her family. The photo had been taken eight years ago when all three kids still lived at home.

Since then, both Lola and Michael have left the family domicile for college and beyond. The two oldest Consuelos kids chose to attend New York University and Michael even had a professor at the Manhattan-based college who played matchmaker for his parents when the married couple worked on All My Children. The information regarding where or if 16-year-old Joaquin will attend college is not currently available.

That being said, the whole family lived under the same roof back in 2003 at the time Kelly’s social media photo of the entire tribe had been taken.

The 49-year-old matriarch looked pretty much the way she looks today, dimples and all. Back then, she rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses, a pretty white blouse with a plunging neckline, and a black-and-white striped skirt. Her only visible bit of bling was a dainty gold necklace. The star’s hair, which was parted down the middle and super blond, hit her shoulders at just below shoulder length.

In the photo, Lola had her arm around her mom’s tiny waist as she smiled for the camera. The middle child wore her dark hair pulled back off her cute face, which appeared to be devoid of makeup. She wore a coral-colored ensemble with a ruffle top and a tiny necklace, just like her mom and the parent she most resembles.

Mark was as handsome as ever as he rocked casual attire, complete with a striped shirt, unbuttoned, at the neck and jeans. The Riverdale star took the center position in the family photo as he, too, showed his adorable dimples.

Michael stood next to his lookalike dad as he placed his hands on the shoulders of his little brother, Joaquin. This oldest child in the Consuelos clan, who wore a dark blue t-shirt for the shot, was taller than his mother in the picture taken eight years ago. He stared at the camera with a closed-mouth smile.

Sandy-haired Joaquin looked like the ideal mix of his mother and his father. He wore a short-sleeved, button-down shirt in a checkered print for the family photo as he showed his dimples when the picture was taken for posterity — and for Kelly to show the world via Instagram.

Loading...

Her 2.8 million followers seemed to be enamored by the Consuelos family’s Thanksgiving post provided by mom Kelly. Within an hour of being shared, the social media upload earned about 19,000 likes and 210 comments. Many fans took advantage of the post to wish Kelly and her gang well on this very festive autumn holiday.

“Wishing y’all a Thanksgiving overflowing with peace, love and laughter,” remarked one representative follower, who added a happy face, blue heart, heart face and green heart emoji.