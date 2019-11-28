Diane Kruger Celebrates Thanksgiving With Bikini Photo Featuring Her Daughter And A Norman Reedus Selfie

Diane Kruger also shared a sweet message about her family.

Diane Kruger showed off her bikini body in a social media snapshot, but the main focus of her post wasn’t her swimwear. The National Treasure star took to Instagram on Thursday to let her followers know just how thankful she is for her family.

Diane Kruger included two photos in her Thanksgiving Day post. In the first snapshot, the 43-year-old actress is pictured from the back. She’s standing on a beach, and she’s rocking a mismatched bikini with a solid black top and leopard print bottoms, which are cut in a classic brief style. The lower part of her bottoms and the exposed skin of her pert backside are covered with wet sand. Her two-piece showcases her shapely legs and toned back.

Diane Kruger has her blond hair pulled back into a low ponytail with a blue scrunchie, and she’s wearing a black baseball cap. She’s holding her 1-year-old daughter in her arms, treating her followers to a rare photo of the little girl. However, the tot’s face is blocked from view by the back of Diane’s head. She appears to be pointing at something in the sky, and her mother is looking at whatever it is.

The seaside photo was taken at sunset, providing a gorgeous backdrop for the sweet mother-daughter moment.

The second snapshot in Diane’s slideshow is a close-up selfie of herself and the father of her child, 50-year-old actor Norman Reedus. Diane is bare-faced, and the stunning star has her head resting on The Walking Dead actor’s shoulder.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Diane Kruger shared a sweet message for her daughter about how much she is loved and how thankful her parents are to have her in their lives. She also let Norman Reedus know that she’ll always be “grateful” to him for giving her “such a wonderful gift.”

Diane’s followers let her know that they were thankful for her photos and her words by liking her post more than 26,000 times over the course of an hour.

“Happy Thanksgiving Diane and Norman and also your little princess,” read one response to her post.

Loading...

“Such beautiful couple!!! Such beautiful family!!!” another fan wrote.

“Enjoy this time. It goes so fast. But so wonderful,” read a third remark.

“She may not remember, but one day she’ll look back at the photos and see the love,” a fourth fan commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger welcomed their daughter last November, but the couple still hasn’t revealed her name. Diane cited safety concerns as the main reason that they’re keeping her moniker a secret, noting that The Walking Dead fandom can be pretty “intense.”