WWE News: Current Champion Suffers Injury Tonight On ‘NXT,’ Replaced In Match

It's a good thing The Undisputed Era is four-men strong for situations like this.

It’s hard to stay healthy in the world of professional wrestling when WWE superstars are sometimes working more than 300 nights per year. On Wednesday evening, the superstars of NXT held their weekly show, and one of the members of The Undisputed Era suffered an injury of some sort. With the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line, Bobby Fish suffered an injury that caused him to be replaced by Roderick Strong.

Over the weekend, The Undisputed Era had a very successful weekend as titles were defended and victory was achieved a number of times. Unfortunately for them, they also ended up losing the big double-cage match at WarGames on Saturday night, but the winning team was very worthy.

Wednesday night brought about a big match between NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly and a newly-formed tag team. Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic used to be bitter enemies before putting aside their differences to chase the tag titles, but gold was not coming on this night.

Not long after the match started, Lee pretty much obliterated Fish and O’Reilly by throwing one outside the ring onto another, but it didn’t end well. After a commercial break, NXT General Manager William Regal stated that Fish was ordered out of the match due to injury and he would need to be replaced.

Lee spent very little time introducing his replacement, Roderick Strong, into the match.

There was not much information revealed about Fish’s injury at the time, but only that he would need to be replaced.

As soon as Fish was replaced by Strong, Regal made sure to let the fans know that the match would still be for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Eventually, NXT Champion Adam Cole came down the ramp to support his friends in The Undisputed Era, but it didn’t go well for him.

Lee didn’t like the interference and ended up pushing him up and over the barricade into the crowd.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Dijakovic was in the ring and shocked by Lee’s actions, but the distraction cost his team. Strong and O’Reilly combined for the High Low, which resulted in the clean pin and The Undisputed Era retaining the titles.

The Undisputed Era still holds three of the main titles in NXT despite Bobby Fish’s injury on tonight’s episode. As of this writing, there is nothing more known regarding the situation, but WWE should provide an update on him soon.