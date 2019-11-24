WWE News: Former Champ Appears At ‘WarGames,’ Teases Return To NXT

After a triumphant return at "WarGames," the former champion is teasing a big comeback.

For weeks, fans have been wondering who would show up as the fourth member of Team Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. There were plenty of rumors, but it ended up being former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens showing up as the surprise entrant and the fans loved it. Many have thought that this could signal a return for KO to the yellow brand, and he’s already fanning the flames on social media to tease it.

There was a lot of speculation around the fourth member of the team and it was thought that Johnny Gargano would take it, but he wasn’t medically cleared. Rumors of a returning John Morrison also started swirling, but that didn’t end up being the end result either on Saturday night.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Team Ciampa had a disadvantage as The Undisputed Era entered WarGames first. With one superstar remaining, Adam Cole and company looked on in fear as the familiar music hit and Kevin Owens headed out to the ring.

The fans absolutely loved the surprise and were thrilled to see the former NXT Champion back with the yellow brand. On Sunday evening, Owens will represent Team Monday Night Raw as part of the elimination-style tag team match at Survivor Series, but where does his allegiance lie?

After being successful with his newfound team at WarGames, Kevin Owens stood tall to end the show. Fans cheered him on and many on social media hoped that he would be heading back to NXT to re-join the brand where he had so much success.

Finn Balor did it, but would Kevin Owens?

Not long after WarGames ended, Owens hopped on Twitter and decided to tweet out a cryptic message to his followers. The picture is simply his initials and the caption merely reads “14-24-20” which may be confusing to some, but not everyone.

Alert fans were able to decipher his little code and realize that “14-24-20” equals out to “N-X-T” in the alphabet.

On Sunday night, Owens will team with Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre as members of Team Raw. They will face off against Team SmackDown and Team NXT which will finally have its members revealed by Shawn Michaels on the Survivor Series kickoff show.

There is already speculation on social media that Kevin Owens could turn on his red brand teammates, but that remains to be seen. It will be interesting to see how things turn out when all three brands battle it out for supremacy in WWE.