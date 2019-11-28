Dakota Johnson Sits Down For An Uncomfortable Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Dakota Johnson's interview with Ellen DeGeneres was notably awkward.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has a wide variety of celebrities in for interviews on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The majority of the time, these interviews go smoothly and are interrupted by lots of laughs. However, DeGeneres’ recent sit-down with Dakota Johnson was notably awkward, full of somewhat uncomfortable silences, according to E! News.

The conversation between the two began with DeGeneres joking about how she wasn’t invited to Johnson’s 30th birthday party this past month. The party had been full of many big-name stars such as Chris Martin, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Miley Cyrus. Johnson corrected her, telling her that she was sure that she had invited her but that DeGeneres just hadn’t come.

“You were invited. Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of sh*t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!”

DeGeneres insisted that she’d always liked Johnson, pointing out that this was hardly the first time she’d been invited on the show.

“Of course I like you. You knew I liked you! You’ve been on the show many times and don’t I show… like.”

Nevertheless, Johnson insisted that she’d made sure to slip DeGeneres an invite, even asking the show’s producer to verify this for her. After a beat of awkward silence, DeGeneres eventually remembers that she was, in fact, invited, but had skipped the party because of another engagement.

Moving on from this topic, DeGeneres switched gears to ask Johnson about the party itself. Johnson explained that popular standup comedian Tig Notaro had performed at her birthday bash. It appeared that the interview was finally getting somewhere, as both Johnson and DeGeneres could agree that Notaro was hilarious and talented.

“It was a surprise! She’s my favorite comedian,” Johnson said, realizing her mistake only seconds later.

DeGeneres feigned anger that she wasn’t Johnson’s favorite comedian while Johnson jumped up in embarrassment and jokingly pretended to walk off the set.

Luckily, the interview ended on a good note after DeGeneres gave Johnson a chance to discuss the recent movie she starred in, Peanut Butter Falcon, which was released this past August. In the film, she appeared alongside Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, John Hawkes, Bruce Dern, Jon Bernthal, and Thomas Haden Church. She also discussed LaBeouf’s arrest that took place while filming the movie. As The Inquisitr previously reported, LaBeouf was arrested for public drunkenness but has insisted he is not an alcoholic.