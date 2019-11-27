‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Tries To Clear His Name

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday bring plenty of drama surrounding Colin and Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. Plus, Adam and Chance talk about their past, and then Adam puts Chelsea’s loyalty to the test when it comes to Connor.

Colin (Tristan Rogers) must face the music, according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems that Colin may have bragged about his exploits too much. Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) told authorities about Colin scamming Devon (Bryton James). Now Colin is in jail for his crimes. But, unfortunately for Devon, Katherine’s fortune remains where Colin hid it.

Both Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) claim they were victims of Colin’s con, too, but Devon isn’t so sure he believes Cane. As for Elena (Brytni Sarpy), she has serious doubts about Amanda’s story. The whole group bickers despite the approaching Thanksgiving holiday. Cane promises to get to the bottom of the entire thing, but it remains to be seen if Cane is actually part of Colin’s big scheme or if he’s a victim like he claimes. By the end of the day, it sounds like Colin has more tricks up his sleeve!

Elsewhere, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chance (Donny Boaz) discuss their past. Something big happened to Chance in Vegas, and it’s pretty clear that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has an idea about what went on between Chance and Adam. Chance is grateful for whatever Adam did, but Adam doesn’t even want to remember Nevada. After all, he is back home in Genoa City, where he supposedly has his memories again, so he’s no longer the man he was in Las Vegas — Spider. Plus, Adam is dealing with Connor (Judah Mackey), and his trauma after Simon held the little boy and his parents hostage at The Grand Phoenix Hotel earlier this month. That’s enough for Adam to deal with right now.

Finally, Adam puts Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) loyalty to the test. Their son has serious issues. In fact, Connor is having such problems that Adam worries he may need more help than they can provide, and Chelsea does not like Adam’s idea to put Connor in a mental healthcare facility. So, Adam pushes back and tells Chelsea that she needs to move in. After all, Connor is Chelsea’s son, and surely he is more important to Chelsea than Nick (Joshua Morrow). Adam’s suggestion puts Chelsea in a very tough situation. She wants to ensure that Connor is okay and that he gets better after what happened. However, she also wants to make things work with Nick this time around. It seems pretty clear that if Chelsea moves in with Adam no matter what her reasoning, things with Nick will not work out.