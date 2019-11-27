‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Nick Struggles

The Young and the Restless recap for today brings trouble for Nick and Chelsea as Connor needs her again. Plus, Kyle struggles with his new reality at Jabot, while Billy struggles with therapy.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) received a delivery he wasn’t expecting, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) opened it. She pulled out the campaign signs Nick had ordered, making her feel guilty all over again. Nick told her that he planned to do more work with New Hope, and they began to enjoy some alone time. However, Adam (Mark Grossman) called to tell Chelsea about Connor’s (Judah Mackey) stomach pains. Ultimately, Chelsea decided to go to Adam’s and be with Connor. Since Nick was leaving for the evening, she also packed a bag to stay the night, and Nick looked grim at the thought.

Later, Nick and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) caught up, and he told her about Chelsea staying at Adam’s. Victoria let her brother know that she’s sorry for what’s going on with Chelsea. She told Nick that he has every right to be upset. Meanwhile, when Chelsea arrived at Adam’s, Connor was feeling better after seeing the doctor. However, he said things were even nicer with Chelsea there. They decided to have Connor continue to work with Sharon (Sharon Case). Then, Chelsea suggested she would stay at the penthouse for a few days, and Connor was thrilled. Chelsea texted Nick the news. He wasn’t happy.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) got a pep talk from Lola (Sasha Calle) before he headed into his first day of work at Jabot. He prepared a speech, and Lola wished him good luck. At Jabot, Theo gave his speech to his new team, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) tried to keep an open mind. However, Kyle found Theo’s speech online and realized that Theo didn’t write it himself. Kyle told Summer (Hunter King), and they went back and forth about it a bit. Then Summer teasingly told Kyle that she didn’t like him very much that day, and Kyle merely smiled at his ex-wife in reply. Later, Kyle met up with Lola at Society, and she gushed to her husband about how cute Theo was worrying over his new job.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) saw his therapist. She accused him of looking for a quick fix. Billy’s therapist reminded him that getting better will take a lot of hard work. Then, she asked Billy if he actually liked himself at all deep down, and that seemed to rattle him. The therapist reminded Billy that things wouldn’t change until he finds the root cause of his issues. Billy teared up.