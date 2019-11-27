Jana Duggar Shares Surprising Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of ‘Counting On’ To Instagram

Jana Duggar, star of TLC’s Counting On, shared some surprising behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram, taken as her supersized clan filmed past episodes of their family reality series. These gave fans a look at the inner workings of the family filming a television show in their home.

In the sequence of photos, viewers can see how the shows are shot, how the family directly addresses the audience and the cameras — all while making their interactions look natural — and images of the crew capturing the clan going on with their day-to-day lives.

Particularly striking is the third image in the sequence, which shows the large crew trying to be as unobtrusive as possible while filming the family in their expansive kitchen. The large space looks small with everyone jammed into the area and attempting to make the family’s daily activities look as natural as can be.

Crew members use strategically placed ladders and microphones to capture the group, and viewers were none the wiser as to how the behind-the-scenes magic was created, until now.

In the post, Jana explained how “grateful” she was for the hardworking crew.

Many of the members of the TLC crew have worked with the family since the clan began filming their first series for the network, 19 Kids and Counting, and they have seen the children grow, marry, and begin families of their own.

Directors, producers, TLC crew, camera, and lighting operators, as well as makeup and wardrobe personnel, are on hand at any given time to make sure things run smoothly during filming.

Fans were thrilled to see the magic that occurs behind the scenes of their favorite reality television series.

In response to a fan who asked in the comments section of the post if some of the crew are like family, Jana responded, “They are like family! We’ve had some of the same crew members for almost 15 years now!”

“Wow! That’s a large crew to fit into the same house as 19 kids! It must get squishy when you’re all in one of your sister’s houses with the additional film crew!” stated a viewer of the series on Instagram.

“Way more crew members than I imagined, lol,” said a second fan on the social media site.

“And I’m over here thinking it’s just one cameraman, maybe two, not a crew of a dozen! No idea how y’all do it!!!” a third fan commented.

Counting On is currently airing its 10th season on TLC. The show primarily focuses on the lives and relationships of the older Duggar siblings as they raise families of their own. Most of the remaining Duggar family members also make appearances on the series.