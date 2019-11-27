Kathy Wakile Denies Joining ‘RHONJ’ Cast Behind Teresa Giudice’s Back, Claims Allegation Was A ‘Lie’

Teresa Giudice claimed she was blindsided.

Kathy Wakile is insisting that claims made by her cousin, Teresa Giudice, regarding the way in which she joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast are false.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, Wakile denied joining the Bravo TV reality series behind her cousin’s back and said that she has continued to push the “false narrative” on the public for too many years.

“It’s just a lie,” Wakile explained. “First of all, I never approached Bravo to do the show. Second of all, I never did it behind anyone’s back. I followed the protocol that Bravo set before me, you know? And so to keep pushing that and saying that, that I went behind Teresa’s back and … Enough already.”

Kathy joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast for its third season, along with Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and starred on the series in a full-time position through Season 5. Wakile was also seen in a “friend” role on the show during its sixth and seventh seasons.

According to Wakile, she’s surprised that her cousin is still talking about how she supposedly joined the cast behind her back, especially considering all that Giudice and her family are going through at the moment. As she explained, there are far more pressing matters in Giudice’s life than something that allegedly happened between them so many years ago. She believes Giudice should be dealing with her own life issues at this time.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Giudice’s husband, Joe, is currently awaiting a final decision on his deportation appeal in what may be his new home in Italy.

During her appearance at BravoCon earlier this month, Giudice said that Wakile and Gorga had joined the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast without asking her first, which was very sad for her. In fact, Giudice claimed the incident was the “worst thing” that happened to her on the show.

“That’s why I don’t speak to Kathy anymore. I’ll never speak to her or Rosie [Pierri] ever again because I don’t want family like that,” Giudice said.

As for why she stays in touch with her sister-in-law and her brother, Joe Gorga, Giudice said that she forgave them because her parents wanted her to.

In 2017, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Wakile said she was hopeful that she and her family would one day get back on track.