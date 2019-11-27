‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Blames Thomas For Her Crumbling Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that it won’t take long for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to find her scapegoat. Brooke will lay the blame for her broken marriage at Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) feet.

Instead of doing some introspection, Brooke will insist that it’s not her own fault that her marriage is in trouble, per She Knows Soaps. She will open her heart to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and tell her that Ridge is walking away from her and their marriage. When Hope questions what happened the previous evening, Brooke will point the finger to Ridge’s son, Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Ridge walked away from Brooke after he heard how she tried to cover up for Hope. Mother and daughter had believed that Thomas had died when he fell into a vat of what they thought had been hydrofluoric acid. When Ridge asked them where Thomas was, Brooke had rather told the dressmaker how Thomas had wanted to sleep with Hope in exchange for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She made no mention of the fact that she thought that Thomas had died.

Ridge had felt so betrayed that he said he could no longer be with Brooke. He told Brooke, “I’m going to love you forever,” and then said “Goodbye.” Both of them had been shattered. But it seems as if Brooke still hasn’t learned her lesson.

In an emotionally charged moment, Brooke and Ridge's relationship becomes forever changed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/DHfbdNgDCM pic.twitter.com/ANmMfpiSdo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 27, 2019

In fact, the soap opera spoilers indicate that Brooke refuses to take responsibility for her own actions. She will tell Hope that Ridge left her because of Thomas, when the truth is that her husband left her because of her manipulation and dishonesty. She could never accept Ridge’s children and always put her own kids ahead of his. However, she won’t tell Hope any of this. As far as Brooke’s concerned, she’s another one of Thomas’ victims.

Brooke has great difficulty in being accountable for her own actions. She should accept that this is all on her, and humble herself enough to ask for her husband’s forgiveness. This is not Thomas’ fault, nor Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards), and for once in the history of The Bold and the Beautiful she cannot even blame Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo).

Loading...

It won’t be long before Ridge seeks comfort in the arms of another. The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will open up to Shauna and tell her that he has walked away from his marriage. Of course, Shauna will be shocked. But the former Vegas showgirl is already scheming to become the next Mrs. Ridge Forrester.