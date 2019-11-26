Tina Turner Celebrates 80th Birthday By Giving Fans A Gift On Instagram

Tina Turner celebrated her 80th birthday by giving her fans a present via a special video uploaded to Instagram, where she spoke of her struggles, her strength, and her wishes for the future.

“Yes I’m 80,” she said in the social media clip, which was uploaded with the hashtag “#Tina80.”

“How did I think, what did I think, I would be at 80?” questioned the music and performing legend. “I look great. I feel good. I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses which I am overcoming. It’s like having a second chance at life. I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

Fans reacted quickly to Tina’s message of joy and happiness and sent her their own personal greetings for a happy and healthy 80th year of life.

“You are so beautiful! 80 looks good on you! Happy Birthday!” said one social media user.

A second fan of the singer commented, “Simply The Best. I love you.”

“You’re a beautiful person inside and outside,” commented a third Instagram fan.

Over the past several years, Tina has battled against both kidney failure and cancer, reported The Mirror, as well as the death of her son Craig to suicide in 2018.

In 2013, Tina reportedly suffered a mild stroke after marrying German music executive Erwin Bach and had to learn to walk again, claimed The Mirror. Just three years after, she was diagnosed with kidney failure and ­intestinal cancer. Erwin reportedly gave the singer one of his own kidneys, and she recovered from a transplant operation in early 2017.

The story of Tina’s life and marriage to Ike Turner was told in the 1986 book I, Tina. The subsequent film version of the book, What’s Love Got to Do with It, was released in 1993 and starred Angela Bassett as Tina and Laurence Fishburne as her abusive husband Ike Turner.

Tina Turner was born and raised in Nutbush, Tennessee, as Anna Mae Bullock. After being raised primarily by her grandmother, Tina relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, where she met Ike Turner after seeing his band the Kings of Rhythm perform at a club. A friendship and mentor relationship between the two soon turned into a physical union.

Their relationship soon turned abusive as Ike reportedly needed to exercise control over the women in his life. The abuse was constant throughout their marriage claimed Tina in the aforementioned book and throughout their rise to the top of the music charts with hits like “Proud Mary” and “River Deep, Mountain High.”

Tina finally found the courage to leave the marriage after a brutal fight where Ike beat her in a limousine hours before a scheduled concert performance. She escaped a Dallas hotel and got to safety at a Ramada Inn with practically no money and in bloodied clothes.

Tina would later divorce Ike Turner, taking no other assets besides her performance name and two cars and rebuild her career over the next ten years, morphing into Tina Turner the solo performer behind a string of hits including “Simply the Best” and “Private Dancer.”