‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Promo: Heartbreak, Tears & A Wanton Woman Pleading, ‘Don’t Go, Be With Me’

The Bold and the Beautiful promo promises tears, heartbreak, and a wanton woman on a mission. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage seems to be over, and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) is hell-bent on claiming the dressmaker for herself.

Brooke Tells Hope Ridge Said “Goodbye”

Ridge broke Brooke’s heart when he told her that their marriage was over. After processing the news, Brooke will then tell her daughter, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), about the previous night’s events.

“Ridge walked out on me last night,” Brooke will tell Hope.

The blonde wants to know “What did he say?”

“Goodbye,” a devastated Brooke will reply. The promo shows that Brooke is not taking the news well and is trying to come to terms with her husband leaving her.

Shauna Comforts Ridge

In the meantime, Ridge will also turn to someone for support. It should come as no surprise that he chooses to open his heart to Shauna.

After hearing the story, Shauna will tell Ridge, “Your marriage is falling apart.” Even though she initially tells Ridge that she doesn’t want to get in the middle of his messy situation, her true feelings will soon become apparent.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Ridge will try to explain why he ended his marriage.

“She did some things that I just… I can’t look at her the same way anymore,” the dressmaker says. Ridge cannot get over the fact that Brooke tried to cover up his son’s “death” to protect Hope. He feels angry and betrayed that his wife would be this disloyal toward him.

Shauna Fulton, A Wanton Woman

However, Brooke is fully aware that Ridge is not safe from the attention of other women. In particular, she feels threatened by Shauna. Brooke knows how vulnerable Ridge is at the moment and opines, “Shauna is taking advantage of him.”

In the meantime, it seems as if Brooke’s intuition is correct. Ridge and Shauna will cozy up together in the wake of his breakup with Brooke.

Loading...

“You’ve given me something that I didn’t even know I was missing,” Ridge will tell Shauna. The promo shows that Ridge will stare deeply into Shauna’s eyes as they share a tender moment.

“Don’t go, be with me,” Shauna will wantonly invite Ridge.

The soap opera spoilers reveal that Brooke and Ridge’s marriage is in serious trouble. Will Ridge and Shauna sleep together and put an end to Brooke’s dreams of a reunion?