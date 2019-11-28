Is Kroger Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Wondering where to run on Thanksgiving if you forgot an all-important ingredient or burn the turkey while whipping up the family meal? If you live near a Kroger, you may be in luck, as most Kroger stores will be open on Thursday, November 28.

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the country, with over 4,000 locations in 42 states. Unless you live in the northeast, according to Scrape Hero, you likely have one not too far from you. While a number of retailers will be shutting their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, many Kroger locations will have normal business hours.

That means that the 24-hour locations may continue to be open all day long, while other locations may have reduced hours and be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Not all pharmacy, Starbucks and in-store restaurants will be open, however — they too may also have a different holiday schedule.

The only way to know for sure what’s happening with your local store is to call them and find out. Many stores have a pre-recorded message with holiday hours. You can also search for your nearest location on the Kroger website, where updated hours are displayed.

As the second-largest retailer in the U.S., Kroger has many brands under its umbrella, and you’ll want to check with those individual stores to determine what time they will be open on the holidays. For instance, many Fred Meyer stores will be open with either regular or reduced hours on Thanksgiving. City Market, King Soopers, Smith’s Food and Drug, Ralph’s, Food 4 Less, Owen’s Market, Pay-Less Super Market, and Foods Co all have a similar holiday hour situation.

On the non-grocery side of the Kroger empire, Fry’s Electronics will be open Thanksgiving evening to gear up for the Black Friday sales. The retailer has confirmed they will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for their turkey day sale.

To help people prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, Kroger published early shopping deals for their cyber week promotion with discounts on things like wine, coffee, and tea. Shoppers could also nab discounted foods to feed the family. Once Thanksgiving is over, the Black Friday deals begin. In addition to big promotions on in-store items, the retailer is also offering a deal where shoppers can get 50 percent off a future home or apparel purchase if they spend over $400 from Wednesday, November 20, to Tuesday, December 3.

The coupon can then be redeemed Thursday, December 12, through Sunday, December 15. That means all that holiday grocery shopping could get customers a big discount on their Christmas gifts.