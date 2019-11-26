‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, November 25: Ridge Shocked By Brooke’s Betrayal

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) giving Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) a pep talk. However, Ridge warned her that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was on her way to the Forrester mansion to tell him something. Before she left, Shauna encouraged Ridge by telling him that she admired how committed he was to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and reminded him that she was also good at giving backrubs.

In the meantime, Thomas tried to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) why he had not revealed that he was still alive after falling in the vat. He said that, just like her, he had felt paralyzed when he found out that Beth Logan (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was still alive.

Just then Brooke entered Hope’s room, per She Knows Soaps. She was shocked to see Thomas there. After all, they thought that he had died a horrible death. Thomas told her that the vat had been filled with a cleaning solution, not hydrofluoric acid. Hope also told her mother that Thomas had made them believe that he was dead.

Thomas then taunted Brooke for not telling his father the truth when she had the chance. He did not think that the dressmaker would be impressed that she didn’t tell him that his son was “dead” because she had to protect Hope. Brooke left in a huff.

Thomas turned to Hope and opined that they were not so different after all. He said that he would still honor the paperwork that he signed so that Hope could be Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) mom.

Brooke arrived at the Forrester mansion and told Ridge that Thomas was with Hope. She then made a full confession to Ridge. She told him that the story did not end with Thomas chasing Hope around Forrester Creations. He cornered Hope on the catwalk and when he tried to kiss her, she pushed him over the railing into a vat of what they believed was hydrofluoric acid. Ridge started to panic but then Brooke told him that it had only been cleaning fluid. They had thought that Thomas had died, but he had been alive and well all this time.

The Inquisitr reports that it then dawns on Ridge what his wife had done. He had asked Brooke and Hope where Thomas was, and instead of telling him how his son had “died” they had chosen to conceal the truth. For 24 hours Brooke had protected Hope instead of telling him about what had happened to Thomas.

