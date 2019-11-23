‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Never Died But A Marriage Will

‘

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 25 reveal huge upheavals and a marriage that is about to come to an end, per She Knows Soaps And it won’t be long before Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) makes her move, although Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) believes that she’s just being kind.

Monday, November 25 – Ridge & Brooke Break Up

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) just revealed himself to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He apologized to her for letting her believe that he was dead, per The Inquistr. He told Hope that he wanted to prove a point that even good people kept secrets. Of course, he was referring to the fact that neither Hope nor Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) didn’t go to the authorities with the news that they thought that he had died. In fact, they didn’t even tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) or Ridge that they thought that he was dead.

The soap opera spoilers state that Thomas will point out that they are both Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) parents. They will go to the little boy and tell him that Hope is now officially his mother.

Brooke will summon all her courage and go to Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will tell him news about Thomas. Ridge will freak out and tell Brooke that their marriage is over.

Hope’s never been happier to see Thomas. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FwgcOvApMZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 22, 2019

Tuesday, November 26 – Hope Confesses To Liam

Hope will tell Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about what really happened on the night that she had dinner with Thomas and Douglas. She will admit that she pushed him over the railing and thought that he had fallen into a vat of acid. She will tell Liam that she thought that he had died but was too afraid to come forward to tell the truth.

Brooke will tell Liam and Hope that her marriage is over. Brooke will be shattered that her husband ended their marriage because she believed that they could work through anything.

Ridge will also turn to Shauna and tell her that he and Brooke are splitting up. Shauna will be there for Ridge as he grieves the loss of a relationship.

Wednesday, November 27 – Sally’s mistake

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) are planning their wedding. But she will make a big mistake when she says something inappropriate about the wedding arrangements.

Ridge will be stunned when Shauna tells him that she doesn’t want to get in the middle of anything. He will be surprised when she wants to give him space to recover from his marriage. The dressmaker will be thrown for a loop because he thought that Shauna would have been ready to make her move.

Thursday, November 28

Highlight Hollywood reports that a repeat episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will air.

Friday, November 29

The Bold and the Beautiful will be pre-empted due to coverage of NCAA Football.