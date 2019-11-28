Target Black Friday Deals & Doorbusters 2019

Target has some great Black Friday deals this year for smartphones, headphones, and smart devices.

Target has long been one of the most popular stops for Black Friday shoppers that want to get a fantastic deal on electronics, clothing, home appliances and much more. This year is no different as Target’s new released Black Friday advertisements have revealed. Doorbuster deals that shoppers should watch out for this year include deals featuring smartphones, headphones, and smart devices, according to Forbes.

Smartphone Deals

Many of the smartphone deals available at Target include a gift card with purchase, so if you’ve been needing a new phone now would be a great time to make the switch.

Buy a brand new Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and receive a $300 gift card when activating through an AT&T or Verizon plan.

Buy a brand new iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 and receive a $200 gift card when activating through an AT&T or Verizon plan.

Buy a brand new iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS and receive a $200 gift card when activating through an AT&T or Verizon plan.

Buy a brand new Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, or Note 10+ and receive a $400 gift card when activating through an AT&T or Verizon plan.

Buy a brand new Galaxy Note 10 and earn a $200 gift card when activating through an AT&T or Verizon plan.

Headphone Deals

Have you been holding off purchasing a brand new pair of high end headphones like Apple AirPods of Beats? Target’s Black Friday deals offer major savings that might not be available any other time of the year.

Pick up the very latest model of Apple AirPods for only $144.99. This is a $15 savings.

Secure the very latest model of Apple AirPods with the Wireless Charging Case for only $169.99. This is a $30 savings.

Buy the new Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for only $179.99. This is a whopping $120 savings.

Pick up the urBeats3 Earphones with the Lightning Connector for only $39.99. This is a $20 savings.

Smart Device Deals

This year one of the most coveted smart devices products are the Google Home products, which Target is offering some major deals for.

Snag a Google Home Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for only $79 and save $20.

Pick up Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with a first generation Google Assistant for only $25 and save $24.

Grab a Google Smart Light Starter Kit for $29 and save $26.

Target’s full Black Friday deals advertisement can be found on their official website.

The company hyped up their exciting deals on their Twitter page, writing “Friday & Saturday only, Black Friday Preview Sale! Shop over 100 deals in store and online. Exclusions apply!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Target is also offering a variety of deals on laptops, televisions, and much more.