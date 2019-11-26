‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tour 2020 Announces Top 4 Finalists Will Perform

Six celebrities overall will hit the road alongside the series' pros beginning in January.

Dancing with the Stars pros will be hitting the road beginning early next year on the “DWTS Live! 2020 Tour” and making selected stops will be season 28’s top four performers; Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Alania.

During the season finale of the series, it was announced that along with the aforementioned four stars, two other fan-favorites from the season will be touring alongside the show’s pros in a show that is jam-packed with favorite routines, show secrets and exciting surprises.

These include former The Office star Kate Flannery and model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who stepped in for her injured mother, Christie Brinkley, just ahead of the first episode of the season 28.

The announcement was also made on Instagram.

The pros that will hit the road include Witney Carson, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, and Brandon Armstrong, along with other troupe dancers from the series to flesh out the cast.

The shows that will take the cast crisscrossing North America and Canada will begin in January of 2020 and continue through to early April.

The dancers and celebrities will perform a whopping number of shows in four months, 76 in total, with some cities scoring multiple shows.

Fans have already voiced their displeasure that Hannah Brown, season 28’s overall winner, will only be dancing on the tour stop in New York City for one show at Radio City Music Hall on January 28.

“Why isn’t she doing the entire tour since she’s the champion?” questioned one Instagram user.

“She won and she’s only going to be at one show?” said a second fan of the show.

“The champ only goes to one date?” remarked a third fan on social media.

The remaining celebrities which include Kel, Ally, Lauren, Kate, and Sailor will flesh out the remainder of the grueling tour appearances.

Lauren is only scheduled for four tour stops. Kel and Ally are scheduled for six appearances, Sailor for 16, and Kate will be performing for most of the tour.

The show will feature the professional dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style ranging from Tango to Foxtrot, Cha-Cha to Waltz, and everything in between. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour, and glitz they see in the ballroom on stage in their respective hometowns.

The all-new production promises to wow live audiences as the cast performs fan-favorite routines from the TV series and new numbers choreographed just for the live audiences.