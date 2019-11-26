‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Gets Stunning News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 26, bring serious issues for Cane. Plus, Abby finds an unlikely ally while Chelsea and Adam make some tough choices for Connor.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) is cornered, according to SheKnows Soaps. He shows up in the Maldives, along with Jill (Jess Walton) and Chance (Donny Boaz), to confront Colin (Tristan Rogers). Jill is convinced that the new will pages were Katherine’s original wishes. However, Chance blasts that idea and says there is no way that Tucker would’ve faked the will to give Devon (Bryton James) the money. Jill points right back to Colin for the con. There’s just one problem, though. Colin tells everybody that Cane is in on the scam and while Cane vehemently denies that, it might be hard to clear his name. Of course, Colin manages to reveal another shocking secret, and then he tries to run away. It looks like Cane is in big trouble, and his dad isn’t helping with anything.

At The Grand Phoenix, Abby (Melissa Ordway) gets a surprising ally in her quest to restore the hotel’s good name. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) helps Abby do damage control. Although Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is the one who hired Chloe, Abby finds herself in need of somebody who is on her side and will work to help the hotel recover after its most recent damaging press.

While Chloe and Abby might not be the best of friends, they are both available right now to get the job done. With Abby no longer trusting Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and still mad at Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), her choices for help are slim. To Chloe’s credit, she steps up to help her new boss, and Chloe gives Abby the low-down on Chance since they were once engaged.

Finally, Chelsea and Adam (Mark Grossman) get shocking news about Connor. It seems as if he might now end up returning to school after all. Not surprisingly, Chelsea and Adam are worried about Connor being isolated if he’s not around other kids at school. However, Sharon (Sharon Case) urges the concerned parents to put Connor’s emotional needs above everything else. Right now, Connor’s mental health is more important than his school work.

Of course, this presents a whole new challenge for Chelsea and her struggling relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow). She’s spending more and more time away from him with Adam as Chelsea and Adam work to help Connor feel secure after Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) held them hostage at the hotel. Chelsea’s distraction could lead to Nick and Phyllis growing closer.