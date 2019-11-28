Are Banks Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

It's best to take care of banking needs prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday that is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of each November. Due to the holiday, financial institutions are closed on this day every year, and in 2019, it falls on November 28. Even though American customers won’t be able to any transactions within a bank’s doors on this day, they will still have access to ATMs, according to Go Banking Rates.

If one does find themselves in a pinch over the holiday, they’ll still be able to make a standard deposit or withdraw through an ATM. Of course, in order to avoid a hassle and miss out on time spent with family, it is often best to plan ahead and take care of banking needs in the days just prior to Turkey Day.

Luckily, due to modern technology and the convenience of online banking, many banking tasks can be completed online or through a phone app. In addition, banking customers will still have full access to their accounts with the touch of a button if they utilize online banking. In order to verify that their specific bank will not be open on Thanksgiving, it takes only a quick call to customer service.

One of America’s most well known banks, Bank of America, is among the many financial institutions that will be closed in honor of the holiday.

“Bank of America will be closed on Thursday, November 28th in observance of Thanksgiving, and will resume regular business hours on Friday, November 29th,” per The Holiday Schedule website.

However, they still participated in a special project that will allow many to enjoy the special day that might not have otherwise had a chance. Bank of America partnered up with Food Bank for New York City and helped prepare and pack thousands of Thanksgiving food boxes for those in need. This special partnership with Bank of America will help serve holiday meals to those that might not have otherwise had anything to eat.

Today and tomorrow, @BankofAmerica volunteers are participating in their 6th Annual Thanksgiving Pantry Box Packing Event! They are packing 3,000 boxes to provide 27,000 meals to those in need. Thank you @BankofAmerica for being such a vital partner in the fight against hunger! pic.twitter.com/21mo8ns1lN — Food Bank For New York City (@FoodBank4NYC) November 20, 2019

Loading...

“I came. I packed. I served. 6th straight year partnering with @BankofAmerica teammates and@FoodBank4NYC to help feed those in need this Thanksgiving,” one user commented.

In addition to being closed on Thanksgiving, banks also shut their doors on several other national holidays. As The Inquisitr previously reported, financial institutions are always closed on Christmas. They are also closed on other nationally observed holidays such as New Years, Martin Luther King Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day.