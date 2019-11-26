Kailyn Lowry Talks Being A Single Mom To Boys, Future Marriage, And One Day Having A Daughter

Kailyn Lowry has always been open about the possibility of getting married one day and her desire to have a daughter. Now, though, the Teen Mom 2 star is opening up about the future and it turns out marriage and another baby may not be on her mind anymore. She also opened up about what it is like to be a single mom to boys. On Monday, Kail took to her Instagram stories to do a question-and-answer session with her followers. She answered several different questions and one, in particular, focused on Kail’s future.

One follower asked Kailyn if she thinks she will one day get married and have a daughter. Kail posted her lengthy answer over a photo of two of her sons, Lincoln and Lux.

In the past, Kailyn has always seemed sure of her answer, but now, she revealed she is “50/50” on it. She admitted that she has always wanted a daughter and has even had hopes of getting married one day adding, “But there are some days where I think about it really hard and realize I love my life and my kids where we are. So I guess it depends.”

Kailyn is the mom of three young boys and has always been open about wanting to have a daughter. In fact, when she brought her puppy Karma home recently, fans asked her if that was the name that she had picked out for her future daughter. Kailyn revealed that it was not the name she had picked out for a daughter and was saving that name for if she ever did have a little girl. However, she did not reveal what that name may be.

During the question and answer session, she also opened up about what it is like to be a single mom to all boys. Kailyn again posted a lengthy response, but this time she wrote it over a picture of her youngest son, Lux.

“A lot of time is spent trying to get them to stop beating each other up, 1/3 of it is trying to keep up with their appetites, some of the time I’m asking them if I’ve been raising wild animals because there’s p*ss on the toilet seat and socks on the floor,” Kail explained.

While raising all boys sounds like a lot of work, Kailyn added, “Sometimes, I’m admiring them (usually around 9 pm) when all is quiet and thinking how full my heart is.”

For now, Kailyn Lowry seems content with her life as a single mom to her three rambunctious boys, but she isn’t totally shutting out the idea of marriage or having a daughter.