‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale Sees The Brutal Revenge Killing By A Totally Unexpected Character

Father Gabriel exacts revenge in the midseason finale of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8, titled “The World Before,” of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The midseason finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) beaten by Rosita (Christian Serratos) before being placed in a cell while the leaders tried to work out what to do with the character. However, it was Father Gabriel’s (Seth Gilliam) swift actions that ultimately shocked the audience, according to Cinema Blend.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dante’s true identity was discovered by Siddiq in Episode 7. However, before Siddiq could alert others to the fact that Dante was a spy for the Whisperers and had been polluting the water supply, Dante killed him.

In Episode 8, Dante was found out by Rosita after he attempted to kill her. Even though Siddiq rose from the dead and also attacked, Rosita kept a level head and knocked Dante unconscious before killing the walker version of Siddiq. Dante was then taken into custody. While the leaders of Alexandria tried to work out what to do with Dante, Father Gabriel made a private visit to his cell and brutally killed him. It was an unexpected turn for the character who normally abhors violence against the living.

Jace Downs / AMC

As the audience reacted with absolute shock — but also praised the character for disposing of the Whisperer spy — the actor who played Dante reveals that he was just as shocked as the fans by Gabriel’s brutal reaction.

“I assure you, in the room at the moment, I felt the same going through and working with Seth,” Cardenas told Cinema Blend.

He then went on to describe Gilliam as “a force in that scene.” While the act of killing Dante may have surprised the audience, Cardenas also believed that it served the purpose of the story that they were trying to tell.

“This person was able to come and infiltrate and sour and poison almost everybody that was close around him. It’s such a betrayal and such a dark, bottomless feeling, and that’s what makes him tear down any kind of control that he had.”

As for whether or not Father Gabriel will continue on in this manner against the Whisperers remains to be seen. Viewers will have to wait until Season 10 returns in order to find out more.

Episode 8 was the midseason finale for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. No return date has been announced as of this writing, though the second half of each season usually premieres in February of each year.