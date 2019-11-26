‘The Walking Dead’: Carol’s Rash Decision Results In Disastrous Consequences For Her Group In Midseason Finale

In pursuit of Alpha, Carol puts her group in extreme danger in the midseason finale of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8, titled “The World Before,” of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, the midseason finale episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw a group trapped by Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) herd of walkers. This came about as a result of a rash decision made by Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), earlier in the episode.

Over the course of Season 10, Carol has shown some questionable behaviors. While branching out on her own in order to trap a Whisperer for interrogation is certainly something that Carol would normally do in order to proactively protect her group, taking medication in order to keep herself awake is somewhat outside of her normal behavior. However, considering she lost her adoptive son, Henry (Matt Lintz) to Alpha in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, viewers could certainly understand why Carol did this.

Carol has continued in her vendetta against Alpha, who is the leader of the Whisperers ever since Henry’s death. Finally, in the midseason finale, her actions have actually resulted in disaster for those also in her group.

Earlier in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead, Carol and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) had formed a group at the behest of Aaron (Ross Marquand) who had received information from a Whisperer turned informant, Gamma (Thora Birch). Gamma had told him the location of the massive horde of walkers which Alpha had been threatening to use against the communities should they step out of line. In an effort to locate this herd, the group set out to find out if Gamma was telling the truth.

When they arrived at the location, there was no herd, indicating that Gamma had been lying or that the herd had been recently moved. While they discussed what to do next, Carol spotted Alpha and ran off in pursuit of the woman, likely in an attempt to kill her. The remainder of the group then followed Carol.

As a result of this action, the entire group ended up in a cave and Alpha was nowhere in sight. After not being able to see in the darkness of the cave, they eventually fell to a lower level and the massive herd was finally revealed to the group. As to what will happen to Carol’s group now remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until Season 10 returns in order to find out more.

Episode 8 was the midseason finale for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. As yet, no return date has been announced. However, the second half of each season usually premieres in February of each year.