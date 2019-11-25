‘Pump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Admits It Was ‘Stressful’ In The Middle Of Jax Taylor And Tom Sandoval’s Feud

Tom Schwartz is a best friend of both men.

Tom Schwartz didn’t appreciate being stuck in the middle of Jax Taylor’s feud with Tom Sandoval during production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, Schwartz said that the new episodes of the Bravo TV reality series would include deeper issues than viewers have seen on past seasons. He then said that when it comes to the longtime friendships of the show, many are torn apart.

“Tried and tested, long standing relationships are tested, new friendships are forged,” Schwartz explained.

“I can’t talk too much about it, but I was in the middle and it was very stressful.”

Over the summer, as they filmed the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor and Sandoval suffered a falling out over Taylor’s then-impending wedding to wife Brittany Cartwright, and the moments leading up to the event. As fans have seen in the first look and trailer clips, Taylor and Sandoval are seen disagreeing with one another and yelling at one another on numerous occasions.

“I’m a moderator by nature. … I don’t like when they fight,” Schwartz admitted.

Although Schwartz doesn’t enjoy fighting, he did note that he and his co-stars simply give their viewers an “unrivaled” authenticity when it comes to what they expose on camera. According to Schwartz, he and his co-stars used to have people coming up to them regularly and asking if the show was real or not, but now, he shared, everyone can tell just how real their relationships and feuds with one another really are.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor and Sandoval feuded publicly weeks ago after Taylor called Sandoval out for failing to share certain things about his life with the cameras. As fans may have heard, Taylor suggested he was frustrated with Sandoval keeping his relationship drama with Ariana Madix off the show before making it clear that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, have been far more transparent than their co-star.

In response to Taylor’s allegations, Sandoval spoke to TooFab at the E! People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month and insisted that he and the rest of the cast are all “very open” with their lives on the show.

“We’re all very open and honest with where we are in our lives and our relationships and our friendships and everything,” Sandoval shared.

Sandoval also said that his new cast members that have been added for Season 8 have also been open with their lives.