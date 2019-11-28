Here Are 5 Family Movies To Watch On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving 2019 is nearly here, and that means most Americans will be spending a large portion of their day laboring over saucepans and cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Then, there’s Black Friday shopping to consider, with deals often starting days before the holiday. It’s a lot of work to make Thanksgiving a success, especially for those entertaining a large group of people.

That’s why it’s not a bad idea to find a movie people can enjoy between stuffing the turkey and baking pies. Movies can be an excellent way for everyone to decompress and relax together while waiting for the food to be done.

However, sometimes it can be a challenge to find a movie suitable for everyone in the family.

Well, it’s already time to be thankful, as the top five family films for turkey day are listed below. Whether folks are in the mood for something animated, romantic, or just downright hilarious, there’s a good chance one of these movies will appeal to everyone in the house.

The Blind Side (2009)

Sandra Bullock won the Academy Award for Best Actress thanks to her performance as Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side, a heartwarming biographical drama. The movie is based on the true story of Ravens offensive lineman Michael Oher. The film is sure to tug on heartstrings and bring the family closer together.

Home for the Holidays(1995)

Jodie Foster directed Home for the Holidays, a family comedy about a single mom who opts to spend Thanksgiving with her erratic family after her daughter makes other plans. In this film, Claudia (Holly Hunter) is surprised to meet a handsome friend — a friend to her brother — at dinner. She then realizes that her vacation might not be so bad after all.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

Round up the kids to sit down and enjoy a magical evening with Charlie Brown and all his friends in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. In this classic, poor Charlie gets in over his head when Peppermint Patty invites herself to a Thanksgiving dinner at his house. Luckily, with a little help from Snoopy and his pals, Charlie and his friends wind up having a turkey day to remember.

Free Birds (2013)

Free Birds is an adorable animated film that follows a turkey named Reggie, who gets officially pardoned by the president for Thanksgiving. Then, he meets another bird named Jake, who has an elaborate plan involving time travel to prevent turkeys from ever becoming the main dish on the Thanksgiving menu.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

You’ve Got Mail is an adorable feel-good movie that has endured for more than two decades. What could be better than settling in with the in-laws and watching America’s sweethearts — Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan — fall in love? It’s fitting for the holiday, too, since their initial encounter is the perfect Thanksgiving day meet-cute.