‘This Is Us’ Fans In A Hot Debate Over The Identity Of Kevin Pearson’s Fiancee On Instagram

Fans of This Is Us are hotly debating the identity of Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) fiancee on Instagram. Viewers were thrown a curveball in the final moments of the fall finale episode when it was revealed that Kevin was in a relationship with a woman who was carrying his child. So now, they are trying to hash out just who the woman is that will create a family with the single Pearson sibling.

During a scene that closed out the half-year ender, Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), the family matriarch, was brought by police to a cabin belonging to Kevin, where her husband Miguel (Jon Huertas) and children Kevin and Kate (Chrissy Metz) were waiting for her. In the scene, it appeared that Rebecca, who struggles with dementia, had gotten lost and had received a ride from local police to her son’s home.

Upon arriving there, where her children were waiting to celebrate their 4oth birthday, Kevin revealed he not only had a fiancee but a pregnant one at that. It was also revealed that the siblings are not talking to brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown). The details of their rift have not been revealed as yet.

Fans were stunned at this major life change for Kevin and took to Instagram to voice their opinions on just who his mystery fiancee could be in the comments section of the post below.

It appears that most fans are split between the three key women in Kevin’s life: Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), or Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

“My heart wants it to be Cassidy..but as per the trend of the show. Kevin will be always a happy person if he has Sophie around..so my bet’s on Sophie,” said one viewer of the series.

A second fan stated, “I absolutely love the chemistry between these two. My guess is that she’s pregnant with Kevin’s baby already. Meant to go back to do what’s “right” with her child and husband, but things didn’t work out with her husband after all.”

“It’s that Zoe girl, even though she does not deserve Kevin,” said a third fan of the series.

Loading...

This Is Us co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker revealed to TV Line some details surrounding what fans can expect for Kevin’s future without giving away any of the series’ upcoming storylines.

“Again, just keeping in mind that is their 40th birthday at the cabin that we flash-forward to, we have a history of every season starting with their next birthday. So that is all stuff we will be addressing in early Season 5,” Aptaker explained.

So fans will have to wait until the show returns before all the details are revealed as to whom Kevin is involved in a relationship with, and why he and Kate are not speaking to Randall.

This Is Us is scheduled to return from its hiatus beginning Tuesday, January 14, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.