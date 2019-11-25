Consumer Survey Reports 1 in 3 Online Shoppers Has Been The Victim Of Package Theft By Porch Pirates

There are a few things you can do to keep from being victimized by opportunistic thieves.

One in three American shoppers will have at least one package pilfered by porch pirates per year, C+R Research reports. And with the Christmas shopping season getting up and running, it’s prime time for the opportunistic thieves to take advantage of valuable gifts just sitting out in the open, waiting to be stolen.

The consumer advocacy magazine researched the shopping habits of around 2,000 Americans, sussing out how often they shop online and how porch piracy affects them. And over a third — 36 percent — say that they’ve been victimized by porch pirates at least once per year. 44 percent say they’ve had packages stolen at least twice per year.

What’s more, the average cost to replace a stolen item works out to over a hundred bucks per theft — $109 per theft.

“With one single package potentially containing hundreds of dollars worth of goods, package thieves, or ‘porch pirates,’ see an Amazon box as a ripe opportunity to steal,” the report states.

The bad news: only 11 percent say that the thief was eventually caught. The good news: 73 percent say that they were eventually able to secure a refund for the stolen goods.

What’s Fueling The Rise In Porch Piracy?

The simplest answer is that more and more Americans are doing more and more of their shopping online. 89 percent of Americans get an online purchase delivered to their home at least once per month, with 44 percent of those saying they get an online package delivered once per week.

And of course, for thieves, Christmas shopping season is the most wonderful time of the year, as there will be more people shopping online, and more packages being delivered.

What Can You Do About It?

There are a few things, none of them workable and/or foolproof.

Some survey respondents say they ask the delivery driver to hide the package behind a bush or other object. Others pay extra for a delivery option that requires a signature. Others arrange to pick up their package in person at a depot or delivery center.

Failing that, you can always install a doorbell camera, which at the very least will provide video evidence of the thief stealing from you.

Then there’s the more vengeful option: to get back at porch pirates, some shoppers have taken to putting out decoy boxes that contain something unpleasant once the porch pirate opens it. For example, YouTuber Mark Roper made headlines last year when he posted a video of a glitter bomb that he put in bait packages, that would spray glitter all over the thief. The video was widely accused of having been staged.

The problem is, taking vengeance against the porch pirates doesn’t actually prevent the thief from taking your stuff. Sure, it may make them think twice about committing this crime again, but don’t count on it.

If you’ve been victimized by a porch pirate, according to Value Penguin, there are a few things you can do. First, check with the credit-card issuer that issued the card you purchased the stolen goods with: many offer purchase protection. Failing that, you can file a claim with the shipping company or with the merchant that sold the item.