Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says Donald Trump Reads ‘More Than Anybody’ She Knows

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke with Fox News’ Steve Hilton on Sunday, During the appearance, she countered the portrait of Donald Trump from the book A Warning, which paints the president as someone with a low attention span, Newsweek reports.

“I’ve watched this process play out so many times, sat in hundreds of meetings with the president, and the idea that he can only take in one or two bullets is absurd,” Sanders said. “I’ve watched him consume massive amount of information, process it quickly and make decisions.”

Sanders was also pressed about the accusation that Trump doesn’t like reading briefings.

“He reads more than anybody I know. Every single foreign trip we actually would laugh about the fact he has boxes upon boxes, file boxes where he reads for hours. The rest of us want to take a break, we wanna sleep, the president works the entire time.”

Per Newsweek, A Warning is penned by an anonymous author who claims to be a senior Trump administration official. In the book, the author says that people who spend time with Trump are “uncomfortable” with his everyday behavior and tendency to “stumble,” “slur,” and get “confused.”

Before A Warning, Trump’s mental faculties have been questioned on many occasions. A 2018 Washington Post report claimed that Trump didn’t like to read briefings because they’re not aligned with his learning style. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci echoed criticisms of the president’s mental state, suggesting that Trump is in “mental decline.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the NYT Sunday morning: “I don’t like being called a liar.” Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Fox Sunday night: Trump “reads more than anyone I know.” pic.twitter.com/KaSoDxvXMa — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 25, 2019

Others, such as retired assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, Lance M. Dodes, claim Trump is a sociopath that focuses on his own personal benefit at the cost of others. Dodes notes that to understand Trump, one must throw out the assumption that he operates like the average human being.

As The Inquisitr reported, former FBI agent Josh Campbell claims that his investigative experience has led him to believe that A Warning is penned by former Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen. She was reportedly responsible for enacting the controversial family separation policy that has fueled criticism of the Trump administration. According to Campbell, the use of em dashes and commas in A Warning mirrors the anonymous New York Times op-ed that is allegedly written by the same individual. Not only that, Campbell noted that the excerpts of A Warning read similarly to Nielsen’s speeches. For example, Nielsen and the anonymous author both use similar phrases and often begin their sentences in the same way.