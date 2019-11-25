‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Reveals Why She Feels She Was ‘Put On This Earth’

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is a mom to two young girls, and she recently took to her Twitter account to reveal why she feels she was “put on this earth.”

“Idk what I would be doing with my life it I had no kids…. how weird. I feel like I was put on this earth to be a mom and nothing else,” Briana wrote.

The tweet had 796 likes from her followers as well as 122 retweets. Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts as well.

“That’s how I’ve always felt. I dont care what I do for a job. I’m a mom and now a grandma. That’s all I ever wanted,” one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, “I say that about my son all the time. Life was getting boring before him.”

Others simply wrote that they felt the same and revealed that they really related to the Teen Mom 2 star’s tweet.

The revelation comes after she shared some Instagram updates about her daughters. First, she shared a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Nova at a Kidz Bop concert. The photo showed the young girl standing in front of a pink backdrop that had the Kidz Bop logo on it. She is posing for the camera, holding a microphone. In a second photo shared by Briana, Nova is decked out in her Kidz Bop merchandise, including a hoodie, and posed in front of the stage, anxiously waiting for the show to start.

Briana also took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet update about her 2-year-old daughter, Stella. In the video, they are in the new house they recently moved into, and Stella is walking around in an Elsa blanket.

“Look at Stella! You look so pretty,” Briana says.

“Hi!” Stella says as she walks toward the camera.

“Are you Elsa?” Briana asks her daughter.

“Yes,” Stella says in an adorable voice.

The updates come after Briana revealed that she and her daughters moved into their new home. Briana shared a photo of her two daughters in the driveway. Behind them, the garage is open, and it is clear that they are just starting to move stuff into the new place. Her daughters look happy and a simple caption reveals that they had “made it.” Briana had been sharing updates about the new home with her fans for the past couple of months and revealed that they would be able to move in by November.