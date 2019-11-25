‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Dish On New Cast Members, Jax Taylor Predicts They Won’t Last On The Show

Jax Taylor and Scheana Marie open up about the new members of the 'Pump Rules' cast.

The Vanderpump Rules cast greatly expanded over the summer and when the show returns to Bravo TV for Season 8 next year, fans will be meeting five new full-time cast members, as well as several other guests stars.

According to a new report, viewers will be introduced to Charli Burnett, a model and actress, Brett Caprioni, a YouTube star and ex-boyfriend of influencer Carli Bybel, stand-up comedian Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow, the assistant manager of SUR Restaurant, and Max Boyens, the manager of TomTom, when the new episodes begin airing in January.

“It’s just who’s kinda up and ready to be on a reality show, and who pops and who’s legitimately there,” Lisa Vanderpump explained to Entertainment Tonight of the new cast members as she attended BravoCon. “You know, you’re not ‘casting people.'”

When asked for his thoughts on the new cast members at the three-day fan event, Jax Taylor said that he only liked two of his co-stars as his wife, Brittany Cartwright, claimed they like three of the five new full-time cast members, including Caprioni, Kathan, and Boyens. As Taylor explained, the new members of the show are much younger than the rest but some of them can be “fun” at times.

Taylor then seemingly hinted that the new cast members wouldn’t last for long on Vanderpump Rules.

“New people don’t stick around that long. So, we’ll see what happens!” he explained, adding that he doesn’t really “want them around.”

“They can go,” Taylor continued.

As for Scheana Marie, she told Entertainment Tonight that some of the new cast members fit into the cast while others struggle.

Also while attending BravoCon, Tom Schwartz, the co-owner of TomTom and husband of Katie Maloney, told Entertainment Tonight that the new members of the Vanderpump Rules cast were great and “added so much” to the series’ eighth season.

“We’re the OGs,” he added. “We kinda have the– even before the show, we had lightning in the bottle, like, our little group of friends.”

As fans of the series well know, the original cast of Vanderpump Rules was consistent throughout the first seven seasons of the show. So, when it comes to the series’ ratings success, many have attributed the high viewership to the fact that the OGs have such genuine relationships with one another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi Schroeder has also spoken out about the new members of Season 8 and made it clear that she is not impressed.