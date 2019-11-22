‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Blasts Season 8 Cast: ‘It’s Really Hard For Me To Relate To 20-Year-Olds’

The Bravo veteran can't relate to SUR's young newbies.

Stassi Schroeder is not a fan of her new Vanderpump Rules castmates. The 31-year-old reality TV veteran has revealed she can’t relate to the young newcomers on the Bravo hit.

In addition to veteran cast members Stassi, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute and James Kennedy, the eighth season of the show will introduce new cast members Charli Burnett, Brett Caprioni, Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow and Max Boyens. Several of the newcomers are in their 20s, while the veteran Vanderpump Rules cast members are in their 30s. (Jax is 40).

Stassi told Entertainment Tonight the newbies don’t have the history and real-life friendship that the longtime cast has and described them as “people that met at the restaurant.”

The Bravo veteran also accused the newcomers of stealing the original cast’s moves.

“I’ll be honest, it looks like they watched seasons one through seven of Vanderpump Rules and just, like, reenacted everything that we’ve already done,” she said.

Stassi also said it’s hard for her to connect with co-stars who have their phones in their faces all day long.

“There’s a lot of, like, taking selfies in bikinis, and belfies and, like, they’re like [mimics doing selfies] all day long,” Stassi added. “I’m like, can we have a conversation for one second? There’s a lot of that. It’s really hard for me to relate to 20-year-olds.”

There has been buzz that the addition of so many newcomers to the already large ensemble cast could pave the way for a spinoff. Most of the original Vanderpump Rules stars have moved into expensive, family-friendly homes and are either married or engaged and talking about having babies. Stassi said viewer response could determine the direction the show goes or if it’s eventually split in two.

One thing that will happen? Stassi’s wedding to fiance Beau Clark will be shown on the Bravo reality show.

Admitting she was actually young once, Stassi told ET, “Listen, I grew up on this show. Of course, my wedding is gonna be on Vanderpump Rules!”

Stassi is not the only Vanderpump Rules star who has a problem with the youngsters. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor has also said he doesn’t like “the new people” and has called some of them “thirsty,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Fans will meet the new Vanderpump Rules cast when the show returns to Bravo on January 7.