Jenelle Evans Poses For Makeup-Free Selfie, Tells Fans Not To Believe ‘Random Lies’

Jenelle Evans has been relatively quiet on social media since announcing her split from David Eason last month. Lately, though, the former Teen Mom 2 star has been posting a bit more, and recently she took to her Instagram stories to share a new makeup-free selfie. She also shared an update to Twitter in which she urged her fans not to believe “random lies.”

In the photo, Jenelle appears to be standing outside a house. She rests her head on her hand as she stares off into the distance rather than looking at the camera. The mom of three is wearing a fluffy pink sweater and wears her long dark hair down. Jenelle looks good in the photo, and it appears that she isn’t wearing any makeup.

“Typical selfie” was written on the photo as well as her Snapchat username, which she urged her fans to follow her on.

The new photo comes after Jenelle took to her Twitter account to address “random lies.” Since announcing she was leaving her husband, there have been plenty of rumors about the former reality show star. In fact, some fans have even suggested that the split isn’t real at all and is simply a way for Jenelle to try to get back on the hit MTV show that made her famous.

“Don’t believe any of these random lies from fake accounts. Thanks!” Jenelle tweeted out to her more than 1 million followers on Saturday, according to Pop Culture.

She didn’t specify which lies she may have been referring to, but plenty of fans chimed in beneath the tweet. One commenter asked if Jenelle had indeed left David while others said they hope the mom of three is doing okay.

“I hope at some point you get back on Teen Mom 2 or get your own show. You were the main reason I watched,” another user wrote.

While some fans hope to see her back on the show, there isn’t any indication that may happen. However, a recent report suggests that the former reality show star has been in talks with the network. According to a report from The Inquisitr, a source dished about the fact that Jenelle had reportedly been talking to MTV about a potential comeback to the show.

The network cut ties with Jenelle earlier this year and replaced her on the show with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. However, ratings for the show have reportedly dropped.

Jenelle followed up her initial tweet with a new one on Monday morning.

“When I said don’t believe random accounts… that includes ALL random accounts. Thanks!”

She included a “Happy Monday” hashtag with the post.