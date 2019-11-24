Adam Schiff Rejects President Trump’s Call For Him To Testify In The Senate Impeachment Trial

Schiff argued that there's nothing for him to testify about in the U.S. Senate at this point in the process.

As House Democrats are reportedly preparing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on the heels of two weeks of live testimony from a number of witnesses, House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff dismissed Trump’s notion that he would be called to testify in the U.S. Senate.

According to The Hill, Trump tweeted a warning to Schiff on Saturday that should House Democrats send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial, the chairman would be “compelled” to testify in what the president labeled an “impeachment hoax.”

“Adam Schiff will be compelled to testify should the Democrats decide, despite the fact that my presidential conversations were totally appropriate (perfect), to go forward with the Impeachment Hoax. Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment!” Trump tweeted.

Schiff had a different view of the ongoing situation and made clear his intentions of not testifying during a Sunday interview on CNN’s State of The Union with host Jake Tapper.

“There’s nothing for me to testify about, Jake. I think if the president or his allies in the Senate persist in this, it really means they’re not serious about what they’re doing,” Schiff said.

Doubling down, Schiff insisted that appeasing the president’s frustration with the impeachment investigation would be the only reason they would call Schiff in for testimony.

“The only reason for them to go through this is to mollify the president, and that’s not a good reason to call a member of Congress,” Schiff said.

Interestingly, Schiff refused to comment when he was asked whether or not he would comply with the Senate’s request to testify, should the impeachment make it that far.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CNN’s Erin Burnett claimed that House Democrats are currently drawing up four articles of impeachment against Trump. The charges include obstruction of Congress, abuse of power, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

The charges stem from what Democrats alleged was a quid pro quo exchange between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which they say Trump purposely dangled a much-needed, nearly $400 million U.S. military aid package in front of them in exchange for an open investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Burnett reported that barring any unforeseen changes after the House Judiciary Committee takes over the impeachment inquiry, Democrats are expected to vote on the measure formally before Christmas and will spend the Thanksgiving break preparing all necessary documents.

It was also reported that Schiff recently refused to rule out the possibility of more impeachment hearings like the ones America has witnessed over the past two weeks.