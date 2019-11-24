Conservative Anchor Says ‘It’s Clear’ Donald Trump Pressured Ukraine: ‘The Facts Are Now Undisputed’

During the latest edition of Unfiltered broadcast on Saturday, CNN anchor S.E. Cupp said that “it’s clear” President Donald Trump pressured the government of Ukraine, reports Mediaite.

During the opening monologue of her show, the host argued that testimonies from impeachment witnesses confirm the House Democrats’ allegations against the president.

“Democrats and their multiple witnesses, even the two Republican witnesses, corroborated the basic facts day in and day out,” she said, attacking GOP lawmakers for refusing to deal with the substance of the inquiry.

“All Republicans could do was discredit the witnesses, distract, deflect. The facts are now undisputed.”

According to Cupp, while it is arguable whether Trump’s actions constitute an impeachable offense, it is indisputable that he did what House Democrats are accusing him of doing.

“But the time to stop arguing the facts — what he did, why he did it — that’s over. We know. It’s clear,” she said, explaining that evidence suggests Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, in an apparent effort to damage Biden’s presidential bid and benefit himself.

The host warned that excusing and justifying Trump’s behavior could set a bad precedent for future presidents.

“If you think that’s okay, that’s something that the next president and the next president and the next president should do with impunity, well, that’s your prerogative,” Cupp said.

A conservative Republican, Cupp is also a Trump critic. She frequently uses her platform to criticize both the president and the Republican Party.

Last week, for instance, Cupp criticized Trump and his allies in the media — Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, and radio host Rush Limbaugh — for mocking former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who testified in the impeachment probe.

Which Senate Republicans could break ranks with Trump in an impeachment trial? @RepCharlieDent tells @secupp which ones facing “real political pressure” you should keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/VEdHNtN8Z5 — SE Cupp Unfiltered (@UnfilteredSE) November 24, 2019

According to reports, Democrats are drafting four different articles of impeachment against Trump. They reportedly want to impeach the president over obstruction of justice, bribery, obstruction of the United States Congress, and abuse of power.

A formal vote to impeach will reportedly be held before Christmas, as Democrats believe that witness testimonies corroborate the claims made by an anonymous intelligence community official. The official blew the whistle on Trump’s dealings with the Ukrainian government.

According to the whistleblower, Trump froze military aid, pressuring the Ukrainians to go after his political opponent. Both the president and his Republican allies reject the allegations, and claim that impeachment is another attempt by the Democratic Party to remove the president from office.

The GOP-controlled Senate is reportedly looking to hold a full trial, and outright dismissing any articles of impeachment is not an option. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham confirmed as much in public statements, noting that the GOP would need 51 votes to dismiss the articles.