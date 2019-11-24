Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Admitted To Hospital, Statement Says

The Supreme Court Justice spent Friday and Saturday at two different hospitals, but is expected to recover just fine, according to an official statement.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was taken to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. and then later transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Friday night after it was reported that she experienced chills and a fever.

According to The Hill, Ginsburg seemed to be in recovery mode, as the United States Supreme Court issued a statement on Saturday with a summary of what transpired and how the 86-year-old justice is currently doing.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day,” the official statement read.

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning. Further updates will be made when available.”

The liberal judge has experienced her fair share of health scares over the past year, including a more serious situation with a bout of pancreatic cancer that was eventually successfully treated with radiation therapy, according to Yahoo News. She also had a previous pancreatic cancer scare in 2009.

In December 2018, Ginsburg underwent a procedure to have cancerous nodules taken out of her left lung. In 1999, Ginsburg was successfully treated for colon cancer.

As the oldest sitting Supreme Court justice, all eyes have been on Ginsburg’s health, especially since President Donald Trump took office. Having already had the opportunity to appoint Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — both conservative justices — to the bench, a third pick would all but guarantee future court decisions to side with Republicans for many years to follow.

Even though her health has been greatly scrutinized, sometimes incurring rumors of her death by internet conspiracy theorists, the hard-working judge recently told an audience at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in the wake of her successful radiation treatments that it’s her position on the High Court which keeps her motivated each day, as reported by The Inquisitr.

“I love my job. It is the best and hardest job that I ever had,” Ginsburg said at the time. “It has kept me going through four cancer bouts. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read this set of briefs.”

Having amassed a large following of fans over her years of service, thousands of people lined up to catch a glimpse of the longest-serving judge.

Ginsburg, the second woman ever to hold the position, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton.