Sunday’s ‘The Simpsons’ Episode Is The Late Russi Taylor’s Final Performance As Martin Prince

This week’s new episode of The Simpsons is significant to fans as it is not only a holiday episode, but it will be the final new episode featuring voice actor Russi Taylor as Martin Prince.

“This Sunday’s episode of @TheSimpsons features the last vocal appearance of the wonderful, hilarious Russi Taylor as Martin Prince. It turned out to be an epic farewell, one Russi would have loved,” Matt Selma revealed on Twitter yesterday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Russi Taylor passed away at the age of 75 back in July. In addition to The Simpsons, she was also the voice actor Disney’s Minnie Mouse for over three decades.

According to CBR, Taylor has held the role as the voice of Martin Prince since the character was first introduced to the animated TV series during the very first season.

Fortunately, producers have decided not to retire the character from the series. Roughly a month ago, Grey DeLisle-Griffin was welcomed to the voice acting cast of The Simpsons to take over as the new voice for Martin Prince. DeLisle-Griffin would also be stepping into the roles as the voice of the other characters in the series previously played by Russi. These include Sherri and Terri.

The Simpsons fans are thrilled and emotional as they prepare for tomorrow’s episode.

In just 24 hours since Matt shared the information on Twitter regarding Martin Prince, his tweet has been retweeted 321 times and liked 1,600 times.

Unsurprisingly, the news caused a bit of a panic in the comments on the thread as many wanted to know if that meant they would be retiring the character from the series.

Loading...

A few Twitter users, however, were quick to educate those concerned by noting they have hired an new, fabulous voice actor to step into the role.

One individual asked when the episode was recorded. Matt responded to the comment that the episode was recorded earlier in the year before she passed away. The same Twitter user, however, took issue with this answer as they believed the production team had to have known she was sick and should have warned her fans the end was near.

“She wasn’t exactly an A-list celebrity, and I’m sure it was HER decision on whether to go public,” a different Twitter used added as they attempted to shut down the negativity.

Those interested in tuning in to watch Russi Taylor’s final performance as Martin Prince can check out the new episode when it airs on Sunday night only on Fox. Those who miss the episode when it airs can catch it the following day in the Hulu streaming library.