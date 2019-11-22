WWE Rumors: New Championship Belt To Debut This Weekend At ‘Survivor Series’

One new title has already made its debut, but more are on the way.

There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last couple of months, but they are far from done with the surprises and upgrade. As championship belts moved around in the WWE Superstar Draft, some changes needed to be made to those titles. Bray Wyatt has already introduced a brand new version of the WWE Universal Championship as of a week ago, but rumor has it that another change could be coming at this weekend’s Survivor Series.

Some may not realize it, but most title belts in professional wrestling have side plates that are changed out for each champion. Those plates usually represent the current title holder to make the belt more unique to the champion at the time.

After winning the WWE Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, the title went over to Friday Night SmackDown. Seeing as how the belt was primarily red, it didn’t seem to make much sense or fit in well with the new brand that it now represented.

One week ago, Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt revealed a brand new look for the Universal Championship and debuted the blue belt. CBS Sports pointed out how the old red championship was heavily criticized, but the blue one actually looks better and works well.

Earlier in the day before Wyatt showed the new title for the first time, WrestleVotes revealed that a change was coming. The Twitter account even hinted that the new title would be rather obvious and go with the color of the brand/show which it was now on.

Big night for titles. Hearing 2 redesigns are complete and both have a real good shot at debuting tonight on SmackDown. Ones a bit more obvious than the other, considering the colors of both shows. Hint hint. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 15, 2019

As of this time, a week has gone by and that second title redesign has yet to make its debut on any brand. This is a big weekend for WWE as they will have NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday night and Survivor Series taking place on Sunday evening, and something surprising could be on the way.

There will be a lot of people in attendance and fans watching around the world, and that is great for WWE. Not only is it good business, but it also opens the door for them to debut another new championship belt and have it seen by countless people on a global scale.

According to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra, it could be Sunday night when the next championship belt redesign makes its debut.

According to a source in #WWE, the company was considering debuting at least one of its two new championship belts as early as this weekend. I’m told it needed Vince’s final approval so it wasn’t a sure thing but I thought I’d at least mention it. #SurvivorSeries — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) November 22, 2019

Shepard went on to say that the new title belts will indeed be redesigns and not brand new championships being introduced. WWE has had its new blue Universal Championship make an appearance already, but Survivor Series could be when the next one shows up for the first time.