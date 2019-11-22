WWE Spoilers: Daniel Bryan Summons Bray Wyatt, Huge Six-Man Tag On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

The go-home show for "Survivor Series" is shaping up to be huge.

There is still a lot that needs to be settled before Survivor Series, but WWE knows it isn’t all just about brand warfare. On this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan has summoned WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt for a face-to-face before they clash in the ring on Sunday night. The blue brand will also be the spot of a huge six-man tag match which will have partners facing off against one another on Friday evening.

Survivor Series is going to be about which brand is best between Monday Night Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, but there is much more on the line. Titles will be up for grabs and some of the greatest battles will be fought for all the gold.

Daniel Bryan summons Bray Wyatt to the SmackDown ring

There is not a lot that has been revealed for this week’s show, but the preview on the official website of WWE proves it will be explosive. While it is usually “The Fiend” wanting other people to let him in, Daniel Bryan is prepared to open the door and invite him to come inside.

Bryan has summoned Bray Wyatt to the ring on Friday night for a pre-Survivor Series showdown before their big match. The WWE Universal Champion is likely not going to ignore the invitation as he’s never one to avoid making a scene.

Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, and Shorty G battle King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode on SmackDown

On Sunday night at Survivor Series, teams from all three main roster brands will battle it out to respect their show. On Friday night, four of the members from Team SmackDown will be in the ring, but they won’t all be on the same side of it.

Roman Reigns will partner with Mustafa Ali and Shorty G on SmackDown to face their future teammate King Corbin along with Ziggler and Roode. The former tag team champions have found ways to help Corbin in his battles against Reigns, but how well will they work together as a trio?

Both sides will want to win the match, but they won’t want to inflict too much damage as some of these superstars will represent SmackDown this weekend. Survivor Series is going to be huge, but there will be plenty of action and drama taking place on the blue brand on Friday night first. One thing is certain and it is that things are certainly going to get weird whenever Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt is involved.