Chelsea Houska’s Son Helps Out His Dad Around The House, Layne Shows Off Dance Moves In Adorable New Videos

Chelsea Houska often takes to social media to share sweet updates about her family with her followers. On Friday, the Teen Mom 2 star shared two new adorable videos of her youngest kids, Watson and Layne.

In the first video which the mom-of-three posted to her Instagram account, Watson, who is still dressed in his pajamas, is shown helping out his dad, Cole DeBoer, around the house. Cole has a small step ladder that has two steps and he climbs up to do some work.

As Watson watches his dad, he urges him to use caution as he exclaims, “Okay, be careful!”

Cole replies to his young son, “I will be buddy!”

Watson walks around the ladder and steps onto the bottom step. When Cole realizes what he has done he says, “Watson, don’t fall.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea is standing close by and laughs as she watches her son holds on tight. He smiles at his mom and says, “Hey mom!”

Cole then tells his son to “be careful” and he replies,” Okay, daddy!”

The exchange between Watson and his dad is adorable. The video had over 600,000 views and plenty of positive comments from Chelsea’s followers who said the video was “so cute.”

With the video, Chelsea posted the caption, “The sweetest little guy.”

Watson wasn’t the only one she shared a video of on Friday morning, though. The Teen Mom 2 star also took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet video of her youngest daughter, Layne, showing off her dance moves.

In the video, Layne looks adorable with a pink bow in her hair and a squeezable applesauce in her hands. Layne smiles for the camera and runs away, but in the next shot, Layne is standing in front of her mom and dancing.

“Look at those moves,” Chelsesa says.

This isn’t the first time that Chelsea has shared a video of her daughter “dancing” though. Back in August, she shared a video of her daughter standing (with the help of her dad) and moving along to a country song.

Along with Watson and Layne, Chelsea is also the mom to 10-year-old daughter Aubree. With three kids at home, some fans have wondered if the couple want to have more children anytime soon. Chelsea and Cole recently appeared on the Don’t Tell Mom podcast where they opened up about their plans to extend their family. They admitted that, before Layne, they thought about having two more kids, but now they are thinking about having only one more.