Anna Duggar Reveals That She’s Still Pregnant, Shares Family Trip Photos Amid Raid Reports

Anna Duggar put on a happy face during a trip with her husband Josh and a few other family members.

Anna Duggar didn’t let being pregnant stop her from joining her family on a trip to one of their favorite theme parks. On Thursday, the former 19 Kids and Counting star took to Instagram to share a series of photos that were snapped during a fun day out at the Silver Dollar City attraction in Branson, Missouri. She also gave fans a vague idea of her rapidly approaching due date.

Anna Duggar, 31, posted the pictures on Instagram after reports surfaced that the car dealership owned by her husband, Josh Duggar, 31, had been raided by Department of Homeland Security agents. However, neither Anna nor her husband were showing any signs of concern in her social media snapshots, and Anna didn’t mention anything about the raid in the caption of her Instagram post. Instead, the pregnant mother of five revealed that she’s due to give birth to her daughter sometime next week. She also wrote that she’s hopeful that her sixth child will arrive “soon.”

Anna’s slideshow of family vacation photos included six images. In the first picture, she and her husband are pictured posing with their kids in a red sleigh covered with festive green garlands and red bows. Anna and Josh are seated in the back behind their growing brood, which currently includes Mackynzie, 10, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 4, and Mason, 2.

In Anna’s second photo, Josh Duggar’s younger sister, 14-year-old Johannah, is pictured on a ride with Mackynzie and Meredith. The group was also joined by Josh’s oldest sister, 29-year-old Counting On star Jana, and Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob, 54.

For Anna’s final slideshow photo, the entire group posed together. Anna was rocking a blue floral print maternity dress, and she had one hand on her pregnant belly. Josh was wearing a blue plaid shirt and standing beside his wife with his arm around her. Both parents had huge smiles on their faces.

Anna’s caption included a comment about how it was “great to get some walking in,” and she revealed that the trip to Silver Dollar City served as an “early” Christmas celebration for her family.

In Touch Weekly recently reported that both Anna and her brother-in-law, Jedidiah Duggar, 20, had limited comments on their Instagram posts shortly after rumors began to swirl that Josh was being investigated by federal agents. This appears to still be the case on Anna’s account, because the only comment visible is one posted by Josh’s younger sister, Jill, 28.

“Yay! It was a great day for it!” Jill’s response read.

In a post that Jana shared on her Instagram account, she revealed that Jedidiah had also joined his family members in Silver Dollar City. However, the young political candidate isn’t pictured posing in any social media photos with his brother Josh, who stopped appearing alongside his family on TV after it was revealed that he had molested several of his younger sisters when he was a teenager.