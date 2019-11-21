‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Gamma Will Turn On Alpha

Now that Gamma knows the truth about Lydia, viewers suspect this Whisperer will turn on Alpha in the midseason finale of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (titled “Open Your Eyes”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gamma (Thora Birch) made a heartbreaking discovery about Alpha (Samantha Morton). This has led to speculation that Gamma will turn on the Whisperers leader in the midseason finale on Sunday night.

According to The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, the revelation that Alpha did not kill her daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), has led to conflict for Gamma. Previously, in The Walking Dead, Gamma killed her own sister, Frances (Juliet Brett), to prove to Alpha that she was worthy of being a member of the group. Frances had tried to kill Alpha but Gamma stepped in and threw her sister into a group of walkers, siding with Alpha over her own flesh and blood.

“This is a huge moment for Gamma, and it certainly is going to turn her story in a way,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

“For somebody who was such a true believer — who went so far as killing her sister to save her leader — she now realizes that everything she believes is wrong.”

Gene Page / AMC

Because of this conflict and the fact that Aaron (Ross Marquand) has been trying to befriend Gamma, many viewers are now wondering if Gamma will turn on Alpha.

In the latest trailer for the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, Gamma is seen approaching Aaron on the bridge between their boundaries where they usually meet.

“I have information for you,” Gamma says.

Loading...

Later in the clip, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is seen to question Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) about whether they should “trust a Whisperer now.”

Many fans believe that these moments in the trailer for Episode 8 are indicative of Gamma’s betrayal of the Whisperers and that she is there to tell Aaron that Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) is, in fact, a spy for the Whisperers. In Episode 7, Siddiq (Avi Nash) worked out who Dante really was. He was then killed by the secret Whisperer, so no one else in Alexandria has this knowledge. However, if Gamma were to reveal this information to Aaron, it would then make the community aware of the situation.

As to whether this happens or not remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to tune into the midseason finale in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”