‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Reveals Weight Loss, Explains Why She Didn’t Work With Tamra Judge

Emily Simpson spoke out about her recent weight loss while attending the BravoCon fan convention over the weekend.

Just over a week after she and her co-stars filmed the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion, Simpson reunited with the rest of the cast for a series of panels and spoke to press about the amount of weight she’s lost since stepping on the scale at Tamra Judge’s gym, CUT Fitness, and learning she was nearly 200 pounds.

“I’m about 15 pounds down from that way and I hope to do like another 15 pounds once my hip gets better,” Emily revealed to Hollywood Life at BravoCon in New York City on November 15.

As fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County may have heard, Simpson underwent hip replacement surgery at the end of last month and, as The Inquisitr revealed, actually attended the Season 14 reunion in a wheelchair.

According to Simpson, she reached out to a trainer after filming on the series’ episodes was complete over the summer and asked if she could help in her weight loss efforts, which she did. As Simpson explained, working with her new trainer three times a week was great and during their sessions, they would walk hills, do push ups, and do sit ups. Simpson’s trainer also did a lot of adjustments for Simpson that would work with her hip and shortly thereafter, as she stayed consistent with her routines, the weight started to come off.

While some viewers of the series have felt that Simpson didn’t want to work with Judge and her husband, Eddie, for personal reasons, she explained to Hollywood Life that her real reason for not hiring Judge was the distance between them.

“CUT Fitness is literally 40 minutes from my house. I don’t have time to drive 40 minutes to a gym and 40 minutes home,” she revealed.

Looking back on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Simpson admitted that stepping on a scale with cameras rolling was nothing short of “mortifying.”

As for what caused Simpson’s weight gain during Season 14, the mother of three said that it was a combination of many things, including the stress of her marriage and her husband Shane’s bar exam studies. As fans have seen over the past couple of months, Simpson’s marriage to Shane appeared to be quite tense as he attempted to pass the bar exam, which he ultimately failed to do.